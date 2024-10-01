‘Scream 7’ Set for February 2026 Release

“Scream” fans got great news from Neve Campbell and Kevin Williamson on Tuesday, as they revealed on Instagram that the seventh installment of the classic meta-horror franchise will be released by Paramount Pictures on Feb. 27, 2026.

It was previously announced that Campbell would return to the series as longtime heroine Sidney Prescott after stepping out of “Scream VI” in 2023 over a pay dispute. Created by Williamson alongside director Wes Craven, “Scream” became one of the defining horror series of the 1990s for its satire of slasher film tropes.

After the release of “Scream 4” in 2011, the series remained dormant for over a decade until it was revived in 2022 by Paramount and Spyglass with a fifth installment that saw newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison and Jenna Ortega join Campbell and fellow longtime series stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox. The film was a success, grossing $138 million against a $24 million budget and bridged a gap between generations with Gen Z moviegoers flocking to see the ’90s franchise in theaters.

“Scream 7” joins a February 2026 slate that still has to be filled out. Sony Pictures has set “GOAT,” an animated film produced by NBA champion Stephen Curry, set to come out on Valentine’s Day weekend along with a Marvel Studios film that has yet to be announced.