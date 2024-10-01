‘American Horror Stories’ Teases Monsters Under the Bed, Demons and Hauntings in Season 4 Trailer

The first trailer for “American Horror Stories” Season 4 is here, and it’s teasing all sorts of creepy crawlies. The five-night Huluween event begins on Oct. 15 and will only air on Hulu.

This first look teases the episode titles for the new season, including “Backrooms,” “The Thing Under the Bed,” “Clone,” “Leprechaun” and “X.”

“When she dreams things happen,” Jeff Hiller ominously says in the video. “What kind of things?” Debby Ryan nervously asks.

The camera then shows a clawed hand snaking out from under the bed while she and her boyfriend are kissing. True to the laws of every good horror movie, he’s sucked underneath the bed the second he goes to look. Watch the full trailer below.

In addition to Hiller and Ryan, Season 4 stars Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus”), Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”), Victor Garber (“Titanic”), June Squibb (“Thelma”), Dyllón Burnside (“Pose”), Angel Bismark (“Pose”), Guy Burnet (“3 Body Problem”) and Jessica Barden (“The End of the F***ing World”).

A spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning “American Horror Story,” “American Horror Stories” takes the same anthology format as its predecessor but offers a new spooky tale and new all-star cast every episode rather than every season.

The series, which first premiered in 2021, is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Jon Robin Baitz and Manny Coto. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.

At the moment, it’s unknown when Season 13 of “American Horror Story” will premiere. Due to delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the second half of Season 12 aired in April of this year. But that doesn’t mean FX is light on horror or Murphy content this fall. The network is currently airing new episodes of “American Sports Story,” which focuses on the Aaron Hernandez case, and the bloody thriller “Grotesquerie.” Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Micaela Diamond and Travis Kelce in his acting debut, the series follows a detective haunted by her own demons who becomes obsessed with solving a string of gruesome murders at the hands of a serial killer.