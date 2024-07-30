1Community CEO Scott Budnick Says the Future of the ‘Issue’ Film Is About Redefining What That Is

Office With a View: The producer and activist tells TheWrap how he’s finding new means to message social reform in ways “that are purely entertaining”

Scott Budnick
Courtesy Scott Budnick/Chris Smith for TheWrap

Scott Budnick was riding what could easily have been the height of any other producer’s career when he took a step back from Hollywood. 

As EVP of Todd Phillips’ Green Hat Films over 14 years, Budnick produced comedy juggernauts like “Old School,” “Due Date” and the record-breaking “The Hangover” trilogy, which grossed more than $1.4 billion. But he bowed out to pursue activist aspirations in judicial system and social justice reform full-time, founding the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) in 2014 in an effort to provide assistance and stability to formerly incarcerated men and women. 

Budnick returned to Hollywood in 2018 as founder and CEO of 1Community, a mission-oriented producing and cofinancing company for film and TV that embraces the power of storytelling to drive the same reform he’s advocated for for the better part of 20 years.

