2021 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 1 (Updating Live)

The first of three Creative Arts Emmy Awards shows is underway. If you think three is a lot of shows to celebrate the television industry’s (mostly) below-the-line workers, 2020 had FIVE Creative Arts Emmys shows.

TheWrap is updating this post with Saturday’s winners in real time.

Sunday’s first show begins at 1 p.m. PT. The second Sunday show, the final one of the two-day 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, begins at 5 p.m. PT tomorrow. That’s the presentation that has most of the mainstream categories that don’t fit in next week’s Primetime Emmys.

None of the three Creative Arts Emmys shows are being televised live. Next Saturday, a highlights show of sorts will air on FXX starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The *real* Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air live next Sunday, Sept. 19, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here is the complete list of Emmy nominees for that show.

Below are all this evening’s categories, and their respective winners, where available.

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso” • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“The Queen’s Gambit” • “Exchanges” • Netflix • Netflix

Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

“The Mandalorian” • “Chapter 15: The Believer” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

“Ted Lasso” • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer

David Lascelles, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer

Pete Keppler, Music Mixer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

“Pose” • “Series Finale” • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer

Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer

Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Costumes

“The Queen’s Gambit” • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix

Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer

Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer

Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer

Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

“Country Comfort” • “Crazy” • Netflix • Netflix

George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

“The Crown” • ‘Fairytale” • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

“The Queen’s Gambit” • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix

Steven Meizler, Director of Photography

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

“WandaVision” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Mark Worthington, Production Designer

Sharon Davis, Art Director

Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

“The Queen’s Gambit” • Netflix • Netflix

Uli Hanisch, Production Designer

Kai Karla Koch, Art Director

Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

“Mare Of Easttown” • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer

James F. Truesdale, Art Director

Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

“The Oscars” • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Rockwell, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Alana Billingsley, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series

“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

“The Mandalorian” • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist

Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist

Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist

Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist

Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist

Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist

Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Elon Musk • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Chris Milone, Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Kim Weber, Makeup Artist

Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist

Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“Pose” • “Series Finale” • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist

Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist

Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist

Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist

Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist

Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“The Queen’s Gambit” • “Adjournment” • Netflix • Netflix

Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming

“Space Explorers: The ISS Experience” • Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios

Felix & Paul Studios TIME Studios

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program

“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist

Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist

Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist

Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist

Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

“Bridgerton” • “Art Of The Swoon” • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondaland media

Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist

Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Claire Matthews, Hairstylist

Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist

Tania Couper, Hairstylist

Lou Bannell, Hairstylist

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

“Pose” • “Series Finale” • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist

Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist

Tene Wilder, Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist Rob Harmon, Hairstylist

Outstanding Main Title Design

“The Good Lord Bird” • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions

Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director

Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer

Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming

