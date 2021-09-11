2021 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 1 (Updating Live)

The first of three Creative Arts Emmy Awards shows is underway. If you think three is a lot of shows to celebrate the television industry’s (mostly) below-the-line workers, 2020 had FIVE Creative Arts Emmys shows.
TheWrap is updating this post with Saturday’s winners in real time.
Sunday’s first show begins at 1 p.m. PT. The second Sunday show, the final one of the two-day 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, begins at 5 p.m. PT tomorrow. That’s the presentation that has most of the mainstream categories that don’t fit in next week’s Primetime Emmys.
None of the three Creative Arts Emmys shows are being televised live. Next Saturday, a highlights show of sorts will air on FXX starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
The *real* Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air live next Sunday, Sept. 19, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here is the complete list of Emmy nominees for that show.
Below are all this evening’s categories, and their respective winners, where available.
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
“Ted Lasso” • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
“The Queen’s Gambit” • “Exchanges” • Netflix • Netflix
Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
“The Mandalorian” • “Chapter 15: The Believer” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
“Ted Lasso” • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special
“David Byrne’s American Utopia” • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer
Pete Keppler, Music Mixer
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
“Pose” • “Series Finale” • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer
Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer
Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Costumes
“The Queen’s Gambit” • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix
Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer
Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer
Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer
Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
“Country Comfort” • “Crazy” • Netflix • Netflix
George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
“The Crown” • ‘Fairytale” • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
“The Queen’s Gambit” • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix
Steven Meizler, Director of Photography
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
“WandaVision” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Mark Worthington, Production Designer
Sharon Davis, Art Director
Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
“The Queen’s Gambit” • Netflix • Netflix
Uli Hanisch, Production Designer
Kai Karla Koch, Art Director
Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
“Mare Of Easttown” • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
James F. Truesdale, Art Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
“The Oscars” • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Rockwell, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series
“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
“The Mandalorian” • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist
Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist
Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist
Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist
Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Elon Musk • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Chris Milone, Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Kim Weber, Makeup Artist
Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist
Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
“Pose” • “Series Finale” • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist
Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist
Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist
Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
“The Queen’s Gambit” • “Adjournment” • Netflix • Netflix
Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist
Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming
“Space Explorers: The ISS Experience” • Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios
Felix & Paul Studios TIME Studios
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program
“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist
Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist
Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
“Bridgerton” • “Art Of The Swoon” • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondaland media
Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist
Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Claire Matthews, Hairstylist
Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist
Tania Couper, Hairstylist
Lou Bannell, Hairstylist
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
“Pose” • “Series Finale” • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist
Tene Wilder, Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist Rob Harmon, Hairstylist
Outstanding Main Title Design
“The Good Lord Bird” • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions
Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director
Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer
Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator
Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming
