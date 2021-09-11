2021 Creative Arts Emmys Winners, Night 1 (Complete List)

It’s checkmate on the first of three 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards shows, and Saturday was a huge evening for “The Queen’s Gambit.” The excellent Netflix limited series led by Anya Taylor-Joy has already won seven 2021 Emmys, technically (and in mostly technical categories).
(By the way, if you think three is a lot of shows to celebrate the television industry’s mostly below-the-line workers, 2020 had FIVE Creative Arts Emmys shows.)
Sunday’s first show began at 1 p.m. PT. The second Sunday show, the final one of the two-day 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, begins at 5 p.m. PT. That’s the presentation that has most of the mainstream categories that don’t fit in next week’s Primetime Emmys.
None of the three Creative Arts Emmys shows are being televised live. Next Saturday, a highlights show of sorts will air on FXX starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
The *real* Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air live next Sunday, Sept. 19, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here is the complete list of Emmy nominees for that show.
Below are all of this evening’s winners.
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
“WandaVision” • “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Designer
Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer
Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer
Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” • “Sister, May I Call You Oshun?” • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor
Stephanie Filo, Editor
Jessica Hernández, Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
“Lovecraft Country” • “Sundown” • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor
Brett Voss, Foley Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
“The Queen’s Gambit” • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix
Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor
Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor
James David Redding III, Sound Editor
Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor
Tom Kramer, Music Editor
Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
“Love, Death + Robots” • “Snow In The Desert” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor
Craig Henighan, Sound Designer
Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
“The Mandalorian” • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
“The Queen’s Gambit” • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix
Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer
Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer
Roland Winke, Production Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixe
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
“The Conners” • “Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité” • ABC • Werner Entertainment
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
“The Crown” • “Fairytale” • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Yan Miles, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
“Ted Lasso” • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
“The Queen’s Gambit” • “Exchanges” • Netflix • Netflix
Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
“The Mandalorian” • “Chapter 15: The Believer” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
“Ted Lasso” • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
“David Byrne’s American Utopia” • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer
Pete Keppler, Music Mixer
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
“Pose” • “Series Finale” • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer
Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer
Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Costumes
“The Queen’s Gambit” • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix
Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer
Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer
Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer
Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
“Country Comfort” • “Crazy” • Netflix • Netflix
George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
“The Crown” • ‘Fairytale” • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
“The Queen’s Gambit” • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix
Steven Meizler, Director of Photography
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
“WandaVision” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Mark Worthington, Production Designer
Sharon Davis, Art Director
Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
“The Queen’s Gambit” • Netflix • Netflix
Uli Hanisch, Production Designer
Kai Karla Koch, Art Director
Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
“Mare of Easttown” • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
James F. Truesdale, Art Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
“The Oscars” • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Rockwell, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
“The Mandalorian” • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist
Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist
Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist
Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist
Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Elon Musk • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Chris Milone, Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Kim Weber, Makeup Artist
Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist
Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
“Pose” • “Series Finale” • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist
Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist
Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist
Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period Makeup and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
“The Queen’s Gambit” • “Adjournment” • Netflix • Netflix
Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
“Space Explorers: The ISS Experience” • Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios
Felix & Paul Studios TIME Studios
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
“Saturday Night Live” • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist
Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist
Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
“Bridgerton” • “Art of the Swoon” • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondaland media
Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist
Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Claire Matthews, Hairstylist
Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist
Tania Couper, Hairstylist
Lou Bannell, Hairstylist
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
“Pose” • “Series Finale” • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist
Tene Wilder, Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist Rob Harmon, Hairstylist
Outstanding Main Title Design
“The Good Lord Bird” • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions
Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director
Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer
Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator