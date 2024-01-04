And you thought 2023 was a year of reckoning? 2024 may emerge as one of media’s most memorable and disruptive on record. The news over the last 12 months bore a striking resemblance to that of 2022, with familiar themes taking center stage. Two years ago companies slashed workforce and programming budgets, there was heightened scrutiny of social media companies by parents and those on Capitol Hill, and everything old was new again as advertising got renewed support from all streaming sectors.

Last year had its own share of head-turning headlines, all of which have ramifications in the world of kids media heading into 2024.