With Brutal 2023 in the Books, Will Hollywood Find Its Swagger?

If you’re in the entertainment industry, it’s starting to feel like the end of something.

The end, perhaps, of a predictable business where one cycle might be better than another, but that eventually swings back around to profits and prosperity in a reasonably balanced ecosystem.

Yeah, not so much anymore.

For the veterans who were here during the flush decades of the 1980s and 1990s and even into the early 21st century, that feeling of a descending arc is unavoidable. The swashbuckling producers of the Jon Peters and Peter Guber variety are lore in the mists of time. The rags to riches tales — like David Geffen forging a letter to get a job at the William Morris agency and blazing a trail to billionairedom — seem ancient.