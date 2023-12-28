There’s no question that 2023 was a rollercoaster ride for the streaming industry.

The year came to represent a major pivot in the way both streaming and Hollywood operate. After years of claiming it would never include ads, Netflix saw the benefits from its ad-supported tier in 2023. Likewise, unexpected licensing crossovers became the norm after years of exclusivity. Some of those crossovers stayed in the family, such as CBS’ broadcast of the Paramount Network original “Yellowstone.” Others found rivals sharing content.

And in a move that will reverberate throughout the streaming landscape into 2024, Netflix made a bold step towards increased transparency by reporting unprecedented viewership numbers in December.