How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts

The legacy media giants made progress narrowing losses in their streaming divisions, though Netflix continues to remain the market leader

While the now-resolved Hollywood strikes disrupted Hollywood streamers’ original content pipelines, nearly all of the major players saw a boost in their subscriber bases during the latest round of earnings. 

Price increases and ad-supported tiers have given a lift to average revenue per user, while cost-cutting and lower content spend from the strikes have helped the legacy media giants make progress on their paths to streaming profitability. 

Unsurprisingly, Netflix, with 247 million subscribers, continues to lead the pack in both subscribers and average revenue per user.

