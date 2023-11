Apple beat Wall Street expectations during its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, riding higher sales of the iPhone and its Services segment. During its fourth quarter, Apple reported net income of $22.96 billion, or diluted earnings of $1.46 per share, up 13%. Revenue fell 1% to $89.5 billion, the company announced Thursday.

According to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, the tech giant was expected to report earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $89.03 billion.