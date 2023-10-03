Netflix has promoted longtime executive Amy Reinhard as the company’s new president of advertising, replacing current ad president Jeremi Gorman.

“In her nearly seven years at Netflix, Amy has proven to be an exceptionally strong leader with a deep understanding of the entertainment business and consumer tastes, as well as the ability to build lasting partnerships across the industry,” co-CEO Greg Peters said in a statement. “These skills, in particular her strength in TV and film, are critical for the success of our ads business.”

Reinhard joined Netflix in 2016 as the vice president of content acquisition. In that role, she led led global studio licensing for films and television series as well as local language acquisitions from Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India. In 2020, she was named vice president of studio operations, where she has overseen physical production, production facilities management, consumer products and creative services, including casting, literary scouting, IP management and music business development.

Prior to Netflix, she was president of worldwide TV licensing and distribution for Paramount Pictures, where she held various roles for over 10 years. She started her career at Revolution Studios.

“I’m excited for this new opportunity and to join the exceptional team during this phase of growth,” Reinhard said in a statement. “Together we will scale our advertising business and connect our incredible shows and movies with audiences and brands around the world.”

Gorman, who joined Netflix following senior advertising roles at Snapchat and Amazon, is moving on to “build again.”

“My passion is scaling businesses from the early stages, which I have done many times — none more exciting than at Netflix. We’ve built a world-class team and laid the foundations needed to create a forever ads business. The stories at Netflix are second-to-none, and brands are eager to be a part of that zeitgeist,” Gorman said in a statement. “Working alongside Amy on the leadership team for the past year, I’ve seen her operational excellence and entertainment expertise firsthand, which will help enable brands to benefit from ‘The Netflix Effect’ in new and remarkable ways. As I move on to build again, I will be proudly watching the growth of the business, and eagerly awaiting the next season of ‘Outer Banks’!”

Under Gorman’s leadership, the streamer’s ad-supported offering has grown to more than 10 million monthly active users globally. Netflix also completed its first-ever Upfront negotiations in August, with total commitments coming “in line with expectations,” a person familiar with the matter told TheWrap at the time.

“I want to thank Jeremi for building our ads business from scratch,” Peters added. “In just one year, she’s built the foundations we need to succeed — attracting world-class brands to Netflix and an incredible team.”

In addition to Reinhard’s promotion, Netflix has tapped Eunice Kim and Elizabeth Stone as the company’s new chief product and technology officers, respectively.

Kim joined Netflix in 2021 to lead the company’s Consumer Product Innovation team. Prior to Netflix, she spent 10 years in product leadership roles at Google Play and YouTube. Before that, she worked at several tech startups as well as Pepsico and Adobe Systems.

“Our product teams have been instrumental in helping Netflix reinvent itself — moving from DVDs to streaming, licensed to original programming and U.S. only to a global service,” Kim said. “So I’m incredibly excited to lead them into our next chapter as we seek to improve discovery and enable an even broader world of entertainment.”

Stone, who will lead Netflix’s data and engineering teams, joined Netflix in 2020 to lead the Data & Insights team, leveraging research, analytics and data science to improve the company experience for members. Prior to Netflix, she led teams at Nuna and Lyft and previously worked in finance as a trader at Merrill Lynch and economist at Analysis Group.

“Technology has been critical to Netflix’s success over the last 25 years, enabling us to deliver an ever improving member experience. It’s a huge privilege to work with such amazing teams and I am inspired by the opportunities to innovate into the future for the benefit of our members and our business.”

The pair will report directly to Peters.

“Elizabeth and Eunice have strong track records at Netflix and more broadly within the technology industry,” Peters said. “Together they will be leading a hugely important part of our service, so I’m excited to see all the ways in which they can improve the Netflix experience — making it even easier for people to find the right movie, series or game at the right moment.”