‘Lost,’ ‘White Collar’ and ‘This Is Us’ Heading to Netflix in New Deal With Disney

The entirety of “Grey’s Anatomy” will also be available to stream on Disney’s new one-app experience

lost-matthew-fox-evangeline-lilly
Netflix
and

Two major developments are set to take place in the streaming world. The entirety of the “Grey’s Anatomy” library will stream on Disney’s new one-app experience, and Netflix has secured the streaming rights to 14 beloved library titles from Disney, including “Lost,” “White Collar” and ESPN’s “30 for 30.”

Starting in the spring, Hulu, Disney+ and Netflix will share domestic streaming rights for the ABC medical drama’s previous 19 seasons. But those prior seasons will continue to be available to stream on Netflix as part of a new licensing deal between the streamer and Disney, which also includes other shows coming to the competing streamer.

An insider familiar with the arrangement told TheWrap that the deal between Netflix and Disney has not been signed. However, in its current state, it will give the streaming giant licensing access to series such as “This Is Us” and “The Wonder Years.”

When the combined Hulu and Disney+ app debuts in late March, follow its beta launch in December, all “Grey’s Anatomy” episodes will be made available to stream on both Hulu and Disney+.

New episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 will premiere on Hulu the day after their ABC launch, making Hulu the only streamer to carry both the show’s full library as well as new in-season episodes.

Read Next
'Station 19' to End After 7 Seasons on ABC

As for Netflix’s new additions, Disney Entertainment has licensed 14 of its non-branded series on a non-exclusive basis. The series are currently licensed to Hulu and other platforms.

Those series include “The Wonder Years,” “This is Us,” “My Wife & Kids,” 25 episodes of ESPN’s “30 for 30,” “The Resident,” “White Collar,” “Reba,” “Archer,” “How I Met You Mother,” “Lost,” “Prison Break,” “The Hughleys” (which is also coming to Hulu), “Bernie Mac” and “Home Improvement.” As the titles are added to Netflix, none of the projects will be removed from their existing homes on Hulu, Disney+ or ESPN+.

The deal licensing Disney Entertainment IP to Netflix marks a strategic move for the entertainment giant to expand viewership for certain series, including “Prison Break,” which aims to promote news of the spin-off series currently in development at Hulu. Given the success on Netflix of USA Network show “Suits,” the similar member of the channel’s “blue sky” era “White Collar” could find a warm reception in its new location.

Tom-Pelphrey
Read Next
Tom Pelphrey Joins Mark Ruffalo in HBO's Untitled Brad Ingelsby FBI Task Force Project

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.