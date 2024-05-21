Some 18 months after major streamers Netflix and Disney+ launched ad tiers to boost revenues the experiment is clearly paying off — and is helping to accelerate the pivot for viewers away from traditional linear television.

That was the message that streaming executives conveyed to advertisers last week at the annual television upfronts in New York City.

Over the course of four days, some of the biggest names in television pulled out all the stops to impress advertisers, from letting Jimmy Kimmel roast his boss and Disney CEO Bob Iger, to YouTube hosting a Billie Eilish concert at Lincoln Center. This year’s TV upfronts were full of the typical ploys to impress big spenders, such as elaborate parties and free swag, as well as fresh takes on the tired TV tradition from advertising newbies like Netflix.