Ad-Supported Streaming Took a Huge Victory Lap at TV Upfronts 2024

Available to WrapPRO members

Sports also took center stage as Hollywood returned after last year’s strikes, wooing advertisers with A-list talent and musical performances

and
Upfronts 2024 artwork
2024 TV upfronts in New York (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

Some 18 months after major streamers Netflix and Disney+ launched ad tiers to boost revenues the experiment is clearly paying off — and is helping to accelerate the pivot for viewers away from traditional linear television.

That was the message that streaming executives conveyed to advertisers last week at the annual television upfronts in New York City.

Over the course of four days, some of the biggest names in television pulled out all the stops to impress advertisers, from letting Jimmy Kimmel roast his boss and Disney CEO Bob Iger, to YouTube hosting a Billie Eilish concert at Lincoln Center. This year’s TV upfronts were full of the typical ploys to impress big spenders, such as elaborate parties and free swag, as well as fresh takes on the tired TV tradition from advertising newbies like Netflix.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.