20th Century Studios Taps Sam Raimi to Produce and Direct Horror Thriller ‘Send Help’ 

Sam Raimi is set to produce and direct horror thriller “Send Help” for 20th Century Studios, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The film is based on an original screenplay from Mark Swift and Damian Shannon. Although plot details are currently under wraps, the film will be a genre mash of thriller and comedy.

Raimi is producing with Zainab Azizi under their Raimi Productions banner.

In other Raimi news, there were the ever-present rumors and hopes for a fourth “Spider-Man” film from Raimi. There was even a plan for one, but in 2010, Sony Pictures, Raimi and Tobey Maguire all parted ways over creative differences and instead the studio rebooted the franchise with “The Amazing Spider-Man” starring Andrew Garfield.

Since then, Raimi has largely quashed any rumors that he and Maguire are working on getting “Spider-Man” off the ground again. And, when TheWrap asked him about even a hypothetical storyline for “Spider-Man 4,” the director noted that he really hasn’t thought about it.

“I haven’t, because I’d have to know what the next thing that character has to learn,” Raimi explained. “I’d have to talk with Tobey, and the writers, and really figure out what his personal growth for this episode would be.”

Raimi is represented by CAA and Craig Jacobson and Stewart Brookman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

