With the return of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man characters in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the return of Raimi himself with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” rumors have been swirling once again that he may have a larger role in the future of the MCU. But, according to the director, he currently doesn’t have “any plans” for a future with Marvel. Yet.

Most recently, the title haunting Raimi’s name has been “Avengers: Secret Wars,” which is set to release in May 2027. Fan speculation has run rampant that Raimi might direct the “Avengers” sequel, despite no confirmation of his potential involvement.

And, speaking to TheWrap on the red carpet for the new film “Boy Kills World,” which he produced, Raimi indeed said he’s not currently working on a Marvel project.

“I don’t have any plans,” he said of a return to Marvel. “But I would love it!”

Then, of course, there are the ever-present rumors and hopes for a fourth “Spider-Man” film from Raimi. There was even a plan for one, but in 2010, Sony Pictures, Raimi and Tobey Maguire all parted ways over creative differences and instead the studio rebooted the franchise with “The Amazing Spider-Man” starring Andrew Garfield.

Since then, Raimi has largely quashed any rumors that he and Tobey Maguire are working on getting “Spider-Man” off the ground again. And, when TheWrap asked him about even a hypothetical storyline for “Spider-Man 4,” the director noted that he really hasn’t thought about it.

“I haven’t because I’d have to know what the next thing that character has to learn,” Raimi explained. “I’d have to talk with Tobey, and the writers, and really figure out what his personal growth for this episode would be.”

That said, Raimi noted that whatever that personal growth is what would dictate the film’s villain. (At one point, it was going to be Kraven the Hunter, who will be the focus of a standalone Sony film later this year).

“I think if we were to make a fourth ‘Spider-Man’ film, we’d probably have to figure out the journey that Tobey Maguire his character would be going on, and what obstacles he had to overcome to achieve that growth personally,” Raimi told TheWrap. “And I hope that the villain would be chosen based on a representation of that obstacle.”

Meanwhile, Sony, Marvel and Tom Holland are currently developing another “Spider-Man” movie, but nothing has firmed up on that front yet either.