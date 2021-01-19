3 Reasons Why Netflix Remains the Dominant Streamer

by | January 19, 2021 @ 4:04 PM

Surpassing 200 million subscribers is just one facet that stood out from Netflix’s latest earnings report

Netflix asked Wall Street, “Are you still watching?” on Tuesday, and the reply was a resounding “yes,” with the streaming giant’s stock price rocketing 12% higher after posting a strong fourth quarter report that included passing 200 million subscribers worldwide.

If you don’t feel like shuffling through Netflix’s investor relations page, here are three key takeaways you should know about its Q4 performance:

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

All American

The CW’s ‘All American’ Scores Record Highs in Ratings and Viewers With Season 3 Premiere
joe biden F9 black widow no time to kill

Will Biden Roll Out COVID Vaccines Fast Enough for Movie Theaters – and Spring Blockbusters?
movie theaters pandemic

Movie Theaters ‘Aren’t Going Anywhere’ But Must Evolve | PRO Insight
batwoman ruby rose javicia leslie

Javicia Leslie’s ‘Batwoman’ Debut Plummets 80% in Ratings From Ruby Rose’s
911 Athena Season 4 police consultant

‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Consultant Has a ‘Scary’ Similarity to Angela Bassett’s LAPD Sergeant
The CW ratings

What Is The CW’s Highest-Rated Show?
Mr. Mayor - Season 1

Ratings: Ted Danson’s ‘Mr Mayor’ Loses One-Quarter of Last Week’s Premiere Audience
Music Catalogs Bob Dylan Stevie Nicks Neil Young

Inside ‘Tidal Wave’ of Song Catalog Sales: Why Neil Young, Bob Dylan and More Are Cashing in
tiktok black macro

Why TikTok and Macro Teamed Up to Launch Incubator for Black Creatives
luke skywalker cgi mandalorian cameo

‘The Mandalorian’ Boots Netflix From No. 1 Spot on Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Programs for First Time
Call Your Mother

Ratings: NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ Blows Away ABC’s ‘Call Your Mother’ Series Premiere