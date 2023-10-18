’48 Hours’ Paramount Audio Subscription Launches With Apple Podcasts (Exclusive)

Paramount Audio announced Wednesday its launch of 48 Hours+, a premium true crime subscription service on Apple Podcasts, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The new offering, available for $2.99 per month or $28.99 annually, will give subscribers access to CBS News’ full slate of “48 Hours” programming, including their popular “48 Hours Post Mortem” podcast and “My Life of Crime With Erin Moriarty” — the fourth season of which also launched Wednesday.

“We aim to serve our fans, and as our listeners grow, it felt time to collaborate with Apple to give our most passionate followers more content options,” Steve Raizes, Paramount’s EVP of Podcasting and Audio said in a statement. “This is just the beginning, as we learn and grow, we hope to offer more exclusive programming to our subscribers through Apple Podcasts.”

The new development comes after downloads for “48 Hours” podcasts doubled in 2021 and 2022, per Paramount’s measurement.

In addition to “Post Mortem,” which serves as a weekly debrief of “48 Hours” with commentary from award-winning correspondents and producers, and “My Life in Crime,” the subscription will include a “48 Hours” showcast, which mirrors the broadcast show on Sundays and airs the program’s classic episodes on Thursdays, on top of other original programming under the “48 Hours” umbrella.

That includes “Married to Death” (also with “48 Hours” correspondent and veteran lawyer Erin Moriarty) and “Inside the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial,” from “48 Hours.” Both latter programs are available now.

The Apple Podcasts partnership is just the latest in a period of growth for Paramount Audio, whose top 10 programs alone in 2022 generated 326 million hours listened and 313 million downloads.

For more information on Paramount Audio programming, visit its website here.