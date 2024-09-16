Paramount Launches ‘48 Hours’ Podcasts on the Candyman Murder and Crosley Green’s Wrongful Conviction | Exclusive

Paramount is expanding on its “48 Hours” crime franchise podcasts with a fall slate that includes deep-dives into the Candyman murder, the wrongful conviction of Crosley Green, a “48 Hours: NCIS” crossover and new seasons of “48 Hours: Post Mortem” and “48 Hours Showcast,” TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Due to premiere Oct. 3, “Candyman: The True Story Behind the Bathroom Mirror Murder” is led by host Dometi Pongo (MTV’s “True Life Crime”) as he examines the 1987 murder of 52-year-old Chicagoan Ruthie Mae McCoy after she reported seeing a man in her mirror. It’s a mysterious, grisly crime that in part inspired the classic horror movie of the same name, including the 2021 remake from producer Jordan Peele.

And a passion project of “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty, “Murder in the Orange Grove: The Troubled Case Against Crosley Green,” is due to premiere on Wednesday. That charts the 1989 murder of Chip Flynn and the wrongful conviction and death sentence of Green by an all-white jury. The crime is hotly contested to this day; these eight “48 Hours” episodes mark the most up-to-date and comprehensive deep-dive yet.

Watch the trailer for “Murder in the Orange Grove” below:

“The depth and quality of the true crime storytelling ’48 Hours’ is able to bring to audio is testament to the franchise’s decades of trusted reporting,” Paramount EVP of Podcasting and Audio Steve Raizes told TheWrap in a statement. “Existing and new fans alike are guided by passionate and dedicated journalists who provide unparalleled analysis, insight and narrative. And we can serve this growing audience — and advertisers looking to reach them in a brand safe environment — by continuing to build out a thriving audio ecosystem.”

Paramount’s “48 Hours” podcast slate has become a major asset in expanding stories for true crime fans in the audio space, with its “Blood Is Thicker: The Hargan Family Killings” becoming a No. 1 release this spring. After driving a 985% increase in subscribers to the 48 Hours+ offering on Apple, “Blood Is Thicker” is currently in development on a second season for spring 2025. Overall, average monthly downloads of “48 Hours” podcasts increased 116% from 2022 to 2023, while all CBS News podcasts (which includes “48 Hours”) increased 59%.

Paramount also announced Monday the launch of the crossover podcast “48 Hours: NCIS,” a six-episode true crime project hosted by CBS News correspondent Natalie Morales, and returning seasons of “48 Hours Showcast” on Sept. 23 and “48 Hours: Post Mortem” on Sept. 24.