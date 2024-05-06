You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Season 7 premiere of “9-1-1” drew in the biggest multiplatform audience of any 2023-24 ABC premiere within over a month of viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The March 14 launch of the first responder drama rose to a viewership of 13.47 million total viewers, and a 3.46 rating among the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-35-day multiplatform viewing data across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms. The milestone marked the best 35-day multiplatform performance for “9-1-1” in nearly two and half years.

On ABC alone, the Season 7 debut marked ABC’s most-watched telecast among total viewers in over two years, since Sept. 30, 2021.

Viewership for the “9-1-1” premiere nearly tripled from the initial live-plus-same-day viewership of 4.93 million on ABC, which more than doubled to hit 10.1 million viewers within a week of viewing across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms.

Following the 8 p.m. premiere of “9-1-1,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 premiere also grew to hit a live-plus-35-day multiplatform audience of 10 million, more than doubling its initial live-plus-same-day viewership of 3.62 million on ABC, and up 26% from the 7.92 million viewers brought in by the premiere within a week of multiplatform viewing.

After 35 days of viewing, the “Grey’s Anatomy” premiere scored a 3.08 rating, up 32.8% from the 2.32 rating the launch scored within a week of viewing, which more than quadrupled the live-plus-same-day rating of 0.56. Overall, the season launch marked the show’s strongest performance among both total viewers and the key demo since its midseason premiere last year, which aired Feb. 23, 2023.

Premiere ratings for “Station 19,” which is currently rolling out its seventh and final season, grew to 1.91 within 35 days of multiplatform viewing — up 416% from its initial live-plus-same-day rating of 0.37 on ABC and up 35.5% from the 1.41 rating it scored within a week of viewing. The Season 7 launch ranks as the drama’s highest-rating telecast in 35-day multiplatform viewing in over a year, since Oct. 27, 2022.