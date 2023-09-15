‘A Haunting in Venice’ Cast and Character Guide

20th Century Studios.

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

British actor Kenneth Branagh reprises his role as the fussy Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, whom he previously played in the recent remakes “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile.” The film begins in 1947 with Poirot retired from sleuthing and leading a quiet life in Venice — until he’s dragged into a new case. Branagh also directs, as he did with the two previous Poirot outings. He starred in and directed the Shakespeare adaptations “Henry V,” “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Hamlet.” And Harry Potter fans will remember him as vain Hogwarts professor Gilderoy Lockhart. He won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for 2021’s “Belfast.”

20th Century Studios

Tina Fey as Ariadne Oliver

“30 Rock” creator and star Tina Fey plays a mystery novelist whose books helped boost Poirot’s fame. She persuades Poirot to attend a séance at a palazzo with a tragic history with the hopes of reigniting his career, as well as her own. Fey wrote the screenplay for “Mean Girls” and is known for her many team-ups with fellow “SNL” alum Amy Poehler.

20th Century Studios

Kelly Reilly as Rowena Drake

“Yellowstone” breakout Kelly Reilly plays renowned opera singer Rowena, who hosts the séance at her crumbling Venice mansion in hopes of contacting the daughter who fell to her death from the balcony of her bedroom. Reilly’s previous films include “Sherlock Holmes” and “Flight.”

20th Century Studios

Michelle Yeoh as Joyce Reynolds

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh plays the psychic who is brought in to communicate with the spirit of Rowena’s daughter. Poirot, who does not believe in the supernatural or the possibility of an afterlife, suspects she is a fraud. Yeoh’s many films include “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and the James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

20th Century Studios

Jamie Dornan as Dr. Leslie Ferrier

Jamie Dornan reteams with his “Belfast” director to play a doctor who’s never recovered from the horrors of World War II. Like Poirot, he is essentially retired: Rowena’s daughter was his only patient before she died. The Irish actor is best known for the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise and for playing serial killer Paul Spector for three seasons of “The Fall.”

20th Century Studios

Jude Hill as Leopold Ferrier

“Belfast” star Jude Hill also reunites with Branagh here as Young Leopold, the son of Dr. Ferrier and a very precocious boy who doesn’t enjoy parties and would rather bury his nose in an Edgar Allan Poe book. He’s very protective of his delicate and easily overwhelmed father. “Belfast” marked Hill’s feature film debut. He also appeared in the British series “Magpie Murders” and the fantasy action comedy “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

20th Century Studios

Riccardo Scamarcio as Vitale Portfoglio

Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio plays Poirot’s intimidating bodyguard, who accompanies him to the fateful séance. In addition to several Italian films and TV Series, Scarmarcio played the main villain in “John Wick: Chapter 2,” mob boss Santino D’Antonio.

20th Century Studios

Kyle Hill as Maxime Gerard

Kyle Hill stars as Maxime, a famous chef and the ex-fiancée of Rowena’s daughter. He is most definitely not welcome when he arrives to the séance. Hill’s previous films include Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” He also played Hawk Lane on “The Path” and Timothy Campbell on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.”

20th Century Studios

Camille Cottin as Olga Seminoff

Camille Cottin plays Olga, Rowena’s highly religious housekeeper who disapproves of the séance. Cottin, who is French, made her English language TV debut on “Killing Eve,” where she played Hélène. She also played Paola Franchi in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.”