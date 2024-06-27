‘A Quiet Place’ Begins ‘Day One’ of Its Franchise Expansion as Prequel Eyes $40 Million Opening

Paramount’s spinoff tests the box office limits of its horror franchise while Kevin Costner tests the size of his fanbase with “Horizon: An American Saga”

In its multiyear rise from the box office doldrums, Paramount found a hit new horror series with the 2018 film “A Quiet Place.” Six years and one sequel later, it’s time for its expansion into a full-blown franchise to begin in earnest with the spinoff origin film “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

Created by screenwriters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck and brought to the big screen by writer-director John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place” captivated horror fans and mainstream audiences alike with a small scale, tension-filled tale about the Abbott family as they struggle to survive and bring a new child into a world filled with deadly aliens that can hear even the slightest noises.

