‘A Very Royal Scandal’ Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts | Photos

Prince Andrew’s infamous “Newsnight” interview is heading back to screens in “A Very Royal Scandal.” The Prime Video series chronicles how the reporters and producers at the BBC program scored the explosive interview, as well as Prince Andrew and his immediate family’s perspective.

If that sounds familiar — well, Netflix just made a pretty similar movie, “Scoop,” earlier this year. However, with three hour-long episodes, “A Very Royal Scandal” has more time to delve into the lead-up to the interview and, especially, the fallout afterward. It certainly spends more time with the royal family, and it’s got the backing of interviewer Emily Maitlis herself, who produced based on her 2019 book “Airhead: The Imperfect Art of Making News.”

And of course, it’s got a whole new cast of celebrated British actors playing the real-life royals and BBC journos. Check out a handy guide to the “A Very Royal Scandal” cast and their real-world counterparts below.