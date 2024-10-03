‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Stars Tease ‘Abbott Elementary’ Crossover Episode

The rumored “Abbott Elementary” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” crossover is happening.

Rob McElhenney, who created and stars in “Sunny,” shared images of himself on Thursday with “Abbott” creator Quinta Brunson on the set of the Warner Bros. TV show. “Sunny” cast members Charlie Day and Danny DeVito were also in the shot, alongside “Abbott” actors Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis.

Both series are set in Philadelphia and earlier this summer, Brunson hinted at a comedic crossover episode, but would not confirm which series would be featured. “Deals are made. I want you guys to know that. I’ll say I’m really excited for it,” she told Variety.

She added that the crossover would “shake things up” and provide one of “those big TV moments” that she misses from the current landscape. “Anything I can do with ‘Abbott’ to help keep that culture alive of fun TV, I will do. So I think this is going to be fun TV,” Brunson said at the time.

In February, McElhenney referenced both shows while discussing the disastrous “Willy’s Chocolate Experience” in Glasgow, a “Wonka”-themed event that went viral for all the wrong reasons. “A lot of you are saying this feels like an episode of Sunny, but to me it feels more like an @alwayssunnt @AbbotElemABC crossover episode,” he wrote on X.

Brunson shared a screenshot of McElhenney’s post to Instagram, writing, “Just say the word @robmcelhenney. I love you guys.”

Season 4 of “Abbott Elementary” premieres on Oct. 9 at 9:30 p.m. on ABC, while “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is prepping to shoot its 17th season later this fall.