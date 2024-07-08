ABC News Promotes Rick Klein to Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief

Veteran ABC News journalist Rick Klein has been promoted to vice president and Washington, D.C., bureau chief, the network announced on Monday.

Klein, who most recently served as ABC News’ political director and has been with the network since 2007, will oversee the bureau’s coverage and manage teams, assuming the role just ahead of a consequential 2024 presidential election.

“As a seasoned and highly respected journalist, Rick is uniquely qualified to lead our Washington bureau at such a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” president of news groups and networks for Disney Entertainment Debra OConnell said in a statement. “His expertise and deep relationships both inside and outside the Beltway are vital to our success as the No. 1 news network in the country.”

“I’m honored to step into the role of bureau chief at this critical time and for the chance to work more closely with my colleagues in Washington and beyond,” Klein added. “Our audience depends on us more than ever for straightforward reporting about our government and political institutions — reporting that is essential to our democracy and around the world.”

Klein will report to OConnell, who is temporarily serving as ABC News president following the resignation of Kim Godwin in May. He will also continue to appear on ABC News platforms for on-air political analysis and reporting. Additionally, Klein will oversee the editorial strategy for the network’s political coverage, including the Sunday public affairs show, “This Week With George Stephanopoulos.”

During his tenure with ABC News, Klein has helped plan and produce more than 20 debates and town halls for the network. He has also produced many high-profile interviews with ABC News anchors and correspondents.

Prior to becoming the network’s political director in 2013, Klein served as the senior Washington editor for “World News With Diane Sawyer.” He was also a cohost of the streaming political show “Top Line” and the co-author of ABC News’ digital election coverage in 2o08.

ABC News is set to host a second presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Sept. 10, which will most certainly fall under Klein’s responsibility.