ABC News Studios’ new docuseries “Me Hereafter” will take viewers inside gripping murder investigations like never before.

The four-part docuseries, which combines never-before-seen investigative footage, interrogation videos, dramatic sequences, and poignant interviews with the victims’ loved ones and key authorities who worked on the cases, will feature voice actors who tell the narrative from the perspective of the deceased victim.

“For me this was the end, but for the cops solving my murder, it was just the beginning,” one of the voice actors says in the trailer.

Cases include the mysterious disappearance of a young pregnant woman mere feet from her family’s apartment; the seemingly random and senseless murder of a successful real estate agent and mother of two; the frantic search for a woman feared lost in a blizzard, and her sister’s determined quest for the truth; and the beloved funeral director and his intern shot and killed inside their funeral home, and the shocking suspect police say was the killer.

“Me Hereafter” is produced by ABC News Studios and Committee Films.

The series is executive produced by Andy Awes and Maria Awes are executive for Committee Films. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan serves as senior executive producer and Eamon McNiff is senior producer.

