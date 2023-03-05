“Everything Everywhere All at Once” took yet another top film prize at yet another awards show on Sunday. At the American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Awards, the maximalist movie directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy, Theatrical) for Paul Rogers’ work that stitched together all those multiverses. On the drama side of theatrical film releases, “Top Gun: Maverick,” edited by Eddie Hamilton, took top honors.

Surprises were few among the film winners, with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” edited by Ken Schretzmann and Holly Klein, triumphing yet again. And “Fire of Love,” edited by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput, followed up its recent DGA win with another victory in the documentary category. (It beat the PGA doc winner, “Navalny.”)

In general, the ACE Eddie Award for film editing has been a fairly reliable predictor of Oscar success in the Best Film Editing category, with the two awards matching about two-thirds of the time over the 61-year history of the ACE Eddies. But after a 10-year streak of matches between 2001 and 2010, the groups have agreed only four times in the last 11 years.

In every case except one, the Oscar has gone to the film that won the ACE Eddie for drama editing. The one exception was 2002’s “Chicago” which won for comedy or musical editing before taking the Oscar.

Meanwhile, “The Bear,” “The Neighborhood,” “Andor” and “The White Lotus” were among the winners in the television categories.

Here is the complete list of winners.

Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical)

Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy, Theatrical)

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers

Best Edited Animated Feature Film (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Ken Schretzmann, ACE; Holly Klein

Best Edited Documentary (Theatrical)

Fire of Love, Erin Casper; Jocelyne Chaput

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)

George Carlin’s American Dream, Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation,” Chris Poulos

Best Edited Single Camera Comedy Series

The Bear: “System,” Joanna Naugle

Best Edited Drama Series

Andor: “One Way Out,” Simon Smith

Best Edited Feature Film (Non-Theatrical)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Jamie Kennedy

Best Edited Limited Series

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci,” John M. Valerio, ACE

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns,” Paula Salhany; Brandon Kieffer; Andrew Pattison; Catherine Lee; Victoria Lesiw

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!,” Stephanie Filo, ACE; Bradinn French; Taylor Joy Mason; S. Robyn Wilson

Best Edited Animated Series

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling,” Kirk Baxter, ACE

Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing

Jazmin Jamias, American Film Institute