This French Action Thriller Is the Biggest Movie on Netflix Right Now

The French action film “Ad Vitam” came out of nowhere to become the biggest movie on Netflix at the start of 2025.

“Ad Vitam” beat out a number of film classics and nostalgic movies to climb to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 ranking since it’s debut on Jan. 10. The film is certain to scratch the itch for action movie lovers – particularly those who adored Liam Neeson’s “Taken” franchise.

Here is what you need to know about “Ad Vitam” before you check it out for yourself.

What is ‘Ad Vitam’ about?

“Ad Vitam” follows a counterterrorism agent for the French national police called GIGN who has fallen from grace right as he’s embroiled in a mission involving the kidnapping of his pregnant wife. Here’s the official synopsis of the film:

“After escaping an attempted murder, Franck Lazareff must find his wife Leo, who has been kidnapped by a mysterious group of armed men. He is caught up by his past and plunged into a state affair that is beyond him.”

Who stars in the film?

“Ad Vitam” stars Guillaume Canet (“All-Time High”) as Franck and Stéphane Caillard (“War of the Worlds”) as Leo. They are joined by Nassim Lyes (“Under Paris”), Zita Hanrot (“My Sole Desire”) and Alexis Manenti (“Les Misérables”).

The film is directed by French director Rodolphe Lauga (“La Source”) and was written by Lauga, Canet, and David Corona.

What does “Ad Vitam” mean?

Ad Vitam is a Latin phrase meaning “For Life.” In the film, it’s a motto that Franck’s father – who also served in the GIGN – lived by.

Watch the trailer: