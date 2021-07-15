Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries Signs First-Look Film Deal With Apple

Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries has signed a first-look, multiyear feature film deal with Apple, an individual with knowledge of the contract told TheWrap.

McKay’s Hyperobject Industries team includes his longtime producer Kevin Messick and producers Betsy Koch and Todd Schulman. Though the production company has a wide range of features, series, podcasts and documentaries, the deal with Apple is for scripted feature films.

McKay’s team joins Apple’s other recent overall or first-look signings, including Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way co-run by Jennifer Davisson, Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures, Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, A24, Imagine Entertainment and Skydance Animation.

McKay’s next feature is “Don’t Look Up” for Netflix, a comedy about two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence and DiCaprio.

Hyperobject Industries also has several TV projects in the works, including a limited series chronicling the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers and a limited series based on “Miami Herald” investigative reporter Julie K. Brown’s book about Jeffrey Epstein.

McKay and Bong Joon-Ho are also partnering to develop a limited series inspired by “Parasite.” And he will soon re-team with Amy Adams for the limited series “Kings of America.” McKay and Messick continue to serve as executive producers on “Succession.”

McKay is represented by WME and attorney Matt Johnson at Ziffren Brittenham.

Deadline first reported the news.