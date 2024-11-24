Senator-Elect Adam Schiff: Trump Federal and State Cases Should Be Deferred, Not Dismissed

On Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” longtime Donald Trump nemesis and California Senator-elect Adam Schiff said that Trump’s federal and state cases should not be dismissed.

Trump faces state charges in New York in the so-called “hush money” case, wherein he received 34 guilty verdicts on charges of falsifying business records. He also faces federal cases on classified documents possession and election interference.

There have been calls among Trump supporters to have the charges dismissed, avoiding a cloud over the president’s term.

“Meet the Press’ host Kristen Welker asked Schiff if he thinks the cases should be dismissed.

“I don’t. I think the sentencing and further proceedings in the New York case should be deferred until after he leaves office,” Schiff said. “And likewise, I think further proceedings in the two federal cases should be deferred until he leaves office. But they should not be dismissed. A jury of Donald Trump’s peers found him guilty. He’s no less guilty because he won an election.”

Schiff said two grand juries found probable cause to believe Trump committed federal crimes. “Those cases shouldn’t go out of – go away simply because he was elected. The presidency is not a get-out-of-jail-free card. Instead, they should postpone further proceedings until after he leaves office.”

Schiff also addressed Trump’s comments on the Senator-elect’s character.

Trump previously said that his political enemies could be handled, calling them “the enemy from within.” Then he added, “But the thing that’s tougher to handle are these lunatics that we have inside, like Adam Schiff. Adam “Shifty” Schiff.”

Schiff was asked if he felt targeted.

“Well, that’s dictator talk. That’s how autocrats talk. They want to make their political opposition an enemy, describe them in those terms. But look, I’m not concerned about myself. I’m going to do my job. I’m not going to have his threats intimidate me from doing so.”