Adele hasn’t shied away from letting her emotions flow freely during performances of her Las Vegas residency, but the Grammy-winning artist couldn’t even continue her song on Saturday after she spotted the doctor who delivered her child in the audience.

During a performance of “When We Were Young,” during which she walked through the crowd, Adele stopped singing when she saw her doctor at the show. “Shut up!” she said before running to give him a hug. “Oh my God Colin! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby, I haven’t seen you for years,” she said before crying.

Adele’s band continued playing the song without any vocals, and after a brief, touching moment with her doctor she returned only to falter in picking up the lyrics, still overwhelmed. “Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby,” Adele said, and then the crowd gladly acquiesced.

Adele’s son was born in 2012. He is her only child, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Adele was dressed up as Morticia Addams for her pre-Halloween performances in Las Vegas. Her residency kicked off in November 2022 after pandemic-related delays forced her to postpone the initial January launch date. The residency is scheduled to conclude in March 2023.

Watch the video of Adele spotting her doctor in the crowd below.