Adele called out the recent disturbing trend of fans throwing things at onstage performers, jokingly telling fans she would “f–king kill” them if someone dared to try that at one of her concerts.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f–king show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s–t on stage, have you seen them?” Adele asked her audience during her Las Vegas residency, referring to recent instances in which artists like Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini suffered injuries after being hit by objects thrown onstage by concertgoers.

During a pause in her show to give out merchandise using a T-shirt gun, the “Hello” singer continued on by jokingly cautioning the crowd that she would fight back if a similar incident happened to her.

“I f–king dare you,” Adele said. “Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f–king kill you.”

“Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people,” the singer continued, referencing her T-shirt gun. “I’ve been seeing these people — these people lost it, can you imagine?”

You can watch video of Adele’s comments below.

Adele talks about concertgoers throwing things at artists:



“I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023

Adele’s comments come just over two weeks after singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the head by a phone thrown onstage by a concertgoer during a performance at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, leading the artist to be rushed off stage immediately following the incident and brought to a local hospital. The 27-year-old audience member who allegedly threw the phone was subsequently arrested and charged with assault.

Similarly, country artist Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the eye by a bracelet thrown by a fan during a Boise, Idaho, concert. After wincing at the initial impact of the object, Ballerini urged fans to alert security if they are feeling unsafe and avoid throwing things.

“I want to say about what just happened, all I care about is keeping everyone safe,” Ballerini told the crowd. “If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. There’s security everywhere tonight. If anyone’s pushing too much, or you just have that gut feeling or anything, always flag it. Don’t throw things, you know?”