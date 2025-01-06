Adrien Brody Echoes ‘The Brutalist’ Director Brady Corbet’s ‘Controversial’ Globes Speech About Art and Compromise

Adrien Brody echoed director Brady Corbet’s “controversial” Golden Globes speech about art and compromise right after “The Brutalist” won Best Picture at the award show.

While talking with Marc Maron on the “WTF” podcast, Brody circled to his director and how he not just understood the dynamics of power in the film but also the “hardships” of being an artist in the industry.

“He understands the psychology of all of this very well,” Brody said. “And also being an artists, striving and the hardships of being a filmmaker in this business and being an auteur filmmaker and the obstacles and the complexities of having a benefactor, having to raise money to do the work and then everything you want to do and desire to do cannot be compromised if you have a vision. I think that’s very personal to him.”

This parrots what Corbet touched on during his Golden Globes Best Picture acceptance speech where he talked about the rough road “The Brutalist” had to being made.

“I’m incredibly moved. I prepared one speech, not two,” Corbet said. “I have to thank everyone up here who, over and over again, bet on this film that kept falling apart and they stuck with it, you know, through thick and thin, really. So thanks to all of you. I really love you all very much. I’m very grateful. This is an extremely well produced film, so I’d like to thank my producers.”

He continued, “I just want to leave everyone with something to think about. Final-cut tiebreak goes to the director. That’s sort of a controversial statement. It shouldn’t be controversial at all.”

“I was told that this film was un-distributable. I was told that no one would come out and see it. I was told the film wouldn’t work. I don’t resent that, but I want to use this as an opportunity to lift up filmmakers — not just my fellow nominees but all of the extraordinary directors in this room. Films don’t exist without the filmmakers. Please, let’s support them. Let’s prop them up.”

Brody also left the night with the Best Actor Golden Globe for his performance in film – where he plays a Hungarian-born Jewish architect who emigrates to the United States after the Holocaust.