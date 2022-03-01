A&E Expands WWE Programming Lineup With 130 New Hours of Content

A&E is expanding its library of WWE content. The network announced Tuesday that it had ordered more than 130 new hours of series and specials to air exclusively on A&E platforms.

“A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks,” Nick Khan, WWE president, said in a statement. “The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner, while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come.”

The partnership includes 35 new episodes of “Biography” that will feature documentaries on WWE stars. Previous docs under the “Biography” banner have dove into the lives of “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

WWE will also begin production on 24 new episodes of the original series “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” which will air over multiple seasons.

A&E has also ordered 40 hours of the new series, “WWE Rivals” (its working title). The series will chronicle the little-known stories behind the biggest clashes in WWE history, including insights from those who were a part of the rivalries.

More programming from WWE is currently in development, according to the announcement.

“The collaboration between these two powerhouse brands has already proven to resonate with audiences and we look forward to working together to create premium content with broad appeal,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E. “WWE’s incredible fanbase and talent roster are a great complement to A&E’s unique brand of in-depth storytelling that take fans behind the curtain and we are thankful to the entire WWE team for their partnership.”