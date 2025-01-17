Will Your AI Agent Be Your Friend or Lover Too? | Commentary

Available to WrapPRO members

Instead of an assistant that feels like a travel agent, maybe a friend (or romantic partner) is the most likely experience.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz
AI lover
(AI-generated image by Midjourney/Big Technology)

You may soon have an AI agent helping you navigate the world. That agent will know lots about you — things like where you travel, what you buy, when you’re stressed — and its only objective will be to please you. This bot may turn out to be a dispassionate helper. But as the technology advances, it may well become your AI friend, or even something more.

That, at least, is the future AI companion app Replika is betting on. The company already has millions of users who’ve built relationships with AI companions, and now it’s looking to extend those virtual connections into its users’ physical lives.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He’s the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He’s also the author of “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever” and a contributor at CNBC.

Comments