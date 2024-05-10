New Tech Offers An ‘Ear To The Weird’ at AI Film Festival

Available to WrapPRO members

Panelists at Runway’s first AI awards fest in L.A. say the controversial tool can be a nonjudgmental creative partner

Diane Haithman
Images from Runway's 2024 AI Film Festival
Experimental films in Runway's AI Film Festival 2024. (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

If you were among the more than 450 people who gathered at downtown L.A.’s ornate Orpheum Theater for the second annual Runway AI Film Festival you are probably already over the palpable fear and loathing AI has caused among some in the entertainment community.

No pickets, protests or encampments surrounded the applied AI research company Runway‘s May 1 event at the 1926 movie palace on Broadway — and there was no red carpet in sight.

Last year the festival was held in New York and San Francisco. This year it opened in Los Angeles, with a second iteration on May 9 at New York’s Metrograph Theater.

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman Diane came to TheWrap from a position as Staff Reporter at The Los Angeles Business Journal, covering Entertainment/Media, Philanthropy and Style. Diane was a Los Angeles Times Staff Writer for two decades, covering arts, culture and the TV industry. Her novel Dark Lady of Hollywood was published…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.