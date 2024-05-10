New Tech Offers An ‘Ear To The Weird’ at AI Film Festival

If you were among the more than 450 people who gathered at downtown L.A.’s ornate Orpheum Theater for the second annual Runway AI Film Festival you are probably already over the palpable fear and loathing AI has caused among some in the entertainment community.

No pickets, protests or encampments surrounded the applied AI research company Runway‘s May 1 event at the 1926 movie palace on Broadway — and there was no red carpet in sight.

Last year the festival was held in New York and San Francisco. This year it opened in Los Angeles, with a second iteration on May 9 at New York’s Metrograph Theater.