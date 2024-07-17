The AI Revolution Is Meeting Reality | Commentary

A week with Amazon’s AI team revealed enduring optimism, but also a recognition that building effective generative applications takes work.

Nearly two years after ChatGPT’s debut, AI hype is giving way to reality. Companies are eager to build with generative AI, but they’re learning that doing so is hard. They’ve found that AI models are expensive, data conundrums abound, and “change management” isn’t so simple. To that end, only 21% of companies surveyed by Gartner earlier this year had GenAI in production, with the rest either “piloting” or “exploring” the technology, per data viewed by Big Technology.

