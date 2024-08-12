US Olympics Basketball Star A’ja Wilson Defends Calling Kahleah Copper ‘That B–ch’ on Live TV After Gold Medal Win

America’s women’s basketball team took home the gold medal following a tense game against France Sunday, in no small part thanks to U.S. guard Kahleah Copper, who hit the final two free throws with just over three seconds left on the clock (and scored 10 of her 12 points in the game’s fourth quarter). When asked by NBC’s Zora Stephenson to describe Copper in one word, teammate and MVP A’ja Wilson stared into the camera and deadpanned, “That b–ch.”

Wilson’s response was not surprising to fans of the hooper, but took many — including NBC, who was broadcasting live — by surprise. X user Mike McGraw was so offended that he tweeted to Wilson, “Language is a reflection of one’s Intellect!! You ruined a great Olympic moment with your crass description of a teammate!!”

Her reply came in true Wilson fashion: a GIF of SpongeBob SquarePants clearly indicating he’s tired of someone yapping.

Wilson had plenty to feel good about. In addition to Team USA’s 67-66 nail biter victory, she also racked up 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks throughout the game before landing her second gold medal. The game is the 61st that Team USA has won since the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Copper also appeared unbothered by Wilson’s response, though she had an even better idea for what people should call her. Following the game’s conclusion she tweeted on X, “MF Olympic gold medalist. Address me as such.”

Copper first played for Team USA in 2022 at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, where the team won the gold medal — FIBA is the International Basketball Federation. Copper currently plays for the Phoenix Mercury alongside Team USA teammates Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.