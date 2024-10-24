Alan Sacks, Co-Creator of ‘Welcome Back Kotter,’ Dies at 81

Alan Sacks, a longtime television producer who co-created the popular 1970s sitcom “Welcome Back Kotter” and later had a long affiliation with The Disney Channel, died on Tuesday following a battle with lymphoma. He was 81.

In a statement provided to Deadline, Sacks’ talent agent Annette van Duren said his cancer “was treated for him to dance at our daughter’s June wedding and walk her down the aisle. After that, the chemotherapy stopped being effective. He started hospice last week. He died peacefully listening to Tibetan music for the final few days and nights at age 81.”

Born Dec. 9, 1942, Sacks was best known for helping to co-create “Welcome Back Kotter” with star Gabe Kaplan in 1975. The show ran from 1975 to 1979 and today is most remembered for launching John Travolta to stardom. During this period Sacks also worked on “Chico and the Man.”

Decades later he executive produced several Disney Channel projects, many of them involving the Jonas Brothers. This culminated with Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience film in 2009. Other Disney films included “Smart House” in 1999), “The Color of Friendship” in 2000, “The Other Me also in 2000, “You Wish!” in 2003 and “Pixel Perfect” in (2004) among others.

He also produced two music-inspired films in the 1980s, and in the 2000s was manager to the New York metal band Unlocking The Truth, and taught at Los Angeles Valley Colleges for many years.