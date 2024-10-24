Ted Danson Apologizes to Kelsey Grammer for ‘Missing Out on the Last 30 Years’| Video

Ted Danson apologized on Wednesday to Kelsey Grammer for a 30-year-old rift that occurred when they were both on “Cheers.”

The two discussed their relative falling out on the latest episode of Danson’s SiriusXM’s podcast “Where Everybody Knows Your Name.”

Danson recalled a time when he “got angry” with his costar, who played Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom and on the spinoff “Frasier.”

“This isn’t self-deprecating, but I wish — I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the Cheers years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once,” Danson told Grammer.

“Yeah, you came and told me that one day,” Grammer replied, although neither one of them elaborated what the argument was about.

“It’s stuck in both of our memories,” Danson continued. “But I feel like, f–k, I don’t know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer, and I feel like it’s my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you.”

The actor, who played bartender Sam Malone on the series, added, “I apologize to you and me that I sat back, you know, and didn’t… I really do apologize.

The two, along with fellow “Cheers” costars Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt, reunited on the Emmy stage in January on a set reminiscent of the show’s famous bar setting.

Grammer currently stars in the Paramount+ “Frasier” revival which just returned last month for Season 2.

Since “Cheers” signed off in 1993, Danson has starred in the NBC sitcom “The Good Place” and appeared as himself in several episodes of Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Danson recently revealed how badly the cast treated the youngest cast member Woody Harrelson, now co-hosts the podcast with him.

“We just wanted to kick his a– in anything we could find,” he said on the “Conan Needs a Friend Broadcast” in July. “We started with basketball, and as you later found out in life, he’s a really good basketball player,” he said, referring to Harrelson’s role in the movie “White Men Can’t Jump.”

After admitting that Harrelson beat them at every challenge, including chess and arm and leg wrestling, they resorted to pranking him.

“From then on, if you had some awful, mean prank to pull you would not waste it on anyone else instead of Woody,” Danson said.