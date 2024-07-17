‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Ties ‘Cheers,’ ‘M*A*S*H’ for Most Comedy Series Emmy Nominations

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has matched a record set by the classic TV comedies “Cheers” and “M*A*S*H.” The HBO show created by, written by and starring Larry David, notched its 11th Emmy nomination for outstanding comedy series on Wednesday.

“Curb,” which bid farewell in April after a dozen seasons over the span of 24 years, joins “Cheers” and “M*A*S*H” as the only comedies in history to have earned 11 Emmy nominations in the top comedy series category. “Cheers” won the award four times, while “M*A*S*H” took home the Emmy once.

David’s show already holds the record for the most comedy series nominations without a win, so this recognition for its final season is its last chance at collecting major Emmy hardware.

Up to this point, “Curb” has only won the Emmy award twice: in 2003 for directing (Robert B. Weide for “Krazee-Eyez Killa”) and in 2012 for editing (Steve Rasch for “Palestinian Chicken”).

After launching in 1999 as a one-hour special, “Curb” debuted as a series on HBO in 2000. The mockumentary-style sitcom follows David playing a fictionalized version of himself as he goes through his daily life as a semi-retired TV writer and producer in Los Angeles and New York City. Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove co-starred in the series.

“Curb” was known to feature a slew of recurring characters and well-known guest stars over the course of its two-decade run, including the late Richard Lewis, Wanda Sykes, Ted Danson, Vivica A. Fox, Mel Brooks, Vince Vaughn, Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others.

“Curb” received four for its final season on Wednesday. Other nominations include David’s seventh for lead actor in a comedy series as well as casting and sound mixing.

The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu.