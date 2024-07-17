‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Ties ‘Cheers,’ ‘M*A*S*H’ for Most Comedy Series Emmy Nominations

Larry David ended his “Curb” run by tying two of the most beloved TV series of all time with its 11th nomination in the category

Larry David in "Curb Your Enthusiasm." (John Johnson/HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has matched a record set by the classic TV comedies “Cheers” and “M*A*S*H.” The HBO show created by, written by and starring Larry David, notched its 11th Emmy nomination for outstanding comedy series on Wednesday.

“Curb,” which bid farewell in April after a dozen seasons over the span of 24 years, joins “Cheers” and “M*A*S*H” as the only comedies in history to have earned 11 Emmy nominations in the top comedy series category. “Cheers” won the award four times, while “M*A*S*H” took home the Emmy once.

David’s show already holds the record for the most comedy series nominations without a win, so this recognition for its final season is its last chance at collecting major Emmy hardware.

Up to this point, “Curb” has only won the Emmy award twice: in 2003 for directing (Robert B. Weide for “Krazee-Eyez Killa”) and in 2012 for editing (Steve Rasch for “Palestinian Chicken”).

After launching in 1999 as a one-hour special, “Curb” debuted as a series on HBO in 2000. The mockumentary-style sitcom follows David playing a fictionalized version of himself as he goes through his daily life as a semi-retired TV writer and producer in Los Angeles and New York City. Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove co-starred in the series.

“Curb” was known to feature a slew of recurring characters and well-known guest stars over the course of its two-decade run, including the late Richard Lewis, Wanda Sykes, Ted Danson, Vivica A. Fox, Mel Brooks, Vince Vaughn, Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others.

“Curb” received four for its final season on Wednesday. Other nominations include David’s seventh for lead actor in a comedy series as well as casting and sound mixing.

The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu.

