Emmy Reactions: Hiroyuki Sanada Humbled, Larry David Celebrates ‘Misanthropy Finally Being Recognized’

The 2024 Emmy nominees are thrilled, proud and humbled by this year’s honors — even Larry David said his heart is “warmed,” albeit by seeing that “misanthropy is finally being recognized as an art form” in response to the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” earning a Best Comedy Series nomination.

As for his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy nod, David said, “This is a sad day for actors everywhere. See? Anyone can do it!”

In terms of more earnest nominees, “Shogun” star Hiroyuki Sanada thanked the Television Academy for the show’s nominations (25, the most of any series this year) and said that being nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series is “truly humbling.”

“To our entire cast, and crew, a special thanks for making this story and vision a reality,” Sanada continued. “It was a great opportunity to share our culture with the world. I hope this will be a steppingstone for the next generation. To my team, thank you for your unwavering support.”

“Fellow Travelers” star Jonathan Bailey, nominated for supporting actor in a limited series or movie, said the recognition for the show is “beyond measure.”

“It is not lost on me that this sort of recognition is rare,” the “Bridgerton” actor continued. “I’ve grown up savouring the minimal queer television and film on offer whilst battling problematic media and societal criticism of queer life. I have loved so many award winning dramatic performances of gay characters but for Matt and I to be nominated together as gay actors feels like the sort of progress that would have made the world an easier place to grow up in. For that I am grateful and so unbelievably proud. Thank you to the TV Academy for this opportunity. “

Here are more responses from nominees for the 76th Emmy awards.

Brie Larson, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Lessons in Chemistry”

“I am trying to find the words, but this thank you just feels so big. Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the talent, drive and passion of our Lessons in Chemistry team. To see so many departments lifted up is the greatest feeling. I am honored to say that I witnessed the most amazing people do the most amazing things. I am humbled by the world Bonnie Garmus and Elizabeth Zott has opened my heart to. And I am thrilled beyond belief that we get this chance to toast and eat together one last time. I’m the happiest woman in the universe.”

Naomi Watts, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

“I thought the announcements were coming later this week, and I’m so glad I had it wrong because I wouldn’t have slept last night! I was at home and thinking about going for a swim when my assistant called to tell me this amazing news (he usually texts and just calls when something is wrong!). I squealed and immediately asked if Billy got nominated too. He did, which makes today even more special. I’m truly thrilled and beyond proud of this show, our incredible cast, especially our dearly missed Treat Williams, and grateful to the Television Academy for this acknowledgment and to the incomparable Ryan Murphy for his constant championing of women.”

Lily Gladstone, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Under the Bridge”

​​“I am so touched by this nomination. I wholeheartedly share the honor with the stellar cast of Under the Bridge, who brought such deep compassion and unmatched talent to telling Reena Virk’s story. Every beating heart on screen gave so much of themselves to honor her legacy, and I’d especially like to thank Vritika, Archie and Riley, I am so inspired by you all. Thank you to Quinn Shephard, Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar, Gina Gammell and Riley Keough for bringing this story to light and being champions of radical empathy. I’m forever grateful to have been brought along for the journey.”

Sofia Vergara, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Griselda”

“Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series. I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my costar Alberto Guerra, Eric Newman and the full creative team, my partner and producer Luis Balaguer, Ted Sarandos, Bela Bajaria, and their team at Netflix, and all the amazing cast and crew. I never dreamed that after “Modern Family” I would be able to work on something as special as “Griselda.” I’m honored to be recognized alongside Jodie, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year. Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible honor!”

Matt Bomer, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Fellow Travelers”

“It was such a nice surprise when I heard this morning. I didn’t know today was the day of the nominations. I was making coffee when Simon came in to tell me. I am incredibly grateful and thrilled that Jonny and Ron’s beautiful work was recognized as well. The fact that two out actors in a love story were recognized in this way is profoundly moving to me.”

Dakota Fanning, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Ripley”

“I am so honored to be acknowledged by the Televsion Academy in this incredible group of women – thank you! The experience of making Ripley was life changing for me, and I’m so happy that it resonated with audiences the way that it has. The show wouldn’t exist without the brilliance of Steve Zaillian and the magnificence of Andrew Scott, the best scene partner anyone could ask for. Grazie Mille!”

Tadanobu Asano, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series, “Shōgun”

“I am deeply honored to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for my role as Kashigi Yabushige in “Shōgun.” I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to FX, creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, Hiroyuki Sanada, and the entire team for their unwavering support and vision. I am incredibly appreciative of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this project to life. This recognition is a testament to our collective effort, and I am truly grateful.”

Richard Gadd, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series and more, “Baby Reindeer”

“I couldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams when I was writing this show in my tiny flat during Covid that it would go on to have eleven Emmy nominations. I am so grateful to the academy for recognising this show. You have made a little boy from a tiny Scottish town‘s dreams come true and I am crying, with happiness, even as I write this. I would like to extend my thanks to Netflix, Clerkenwell, and all the wonderful cast and crew who worked on this show, as well as my team who are quite simply the greatest. I would also like to thank We Are Survivors for all their help in the charities space, as well as the Suzy Lamplugh Trust. Ten years ago I was down and out. I hope this is a reminder for anyone going through a hard time right now to keep going. There is light even in the darkest of rooms. Fight hard and you will find it.”

Robert Downey Jr., Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “The Sympathizer”

“I share this nomination with the incomparable Director Park, Hoa Xuande, Sandra Oh and my remarkably talented Vietnamese cast mates. It was a privilege to participate in this extraordinary, cross-cultural project. I thank the Television Academy for acknowledging my five small parts within The Sympathizer’s larger whole.”

RuPaul Charles, Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“10s, 10s, 10s across the board. Thank you academy members for recognizing the love and hard work that our amazing cast and crew put into every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. And condragulations to our fellow nominees for making this a great year for television.”

Jonathan Pryce, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series, “The Crown”

“I am very proud of the hard work and integrity of everyone involved in the making of The Crown. I particularly enjoyed revealing the many positive aspects of Prince Phillip’s character that were previously unknown to a global audience. It was a privilege to play him and it is a privilege to be nominated by my peers. Thank you.”

Hannah Einbinder, Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, “Hacks”

“Making Hacks with my loved ones is the most fulfilling creative experience of my life. I am deeply honored to share this nomination with every single cast and crew member who makes our show what it is! I am so humbled to be nominated alongside such powerful artists who I admire- I’m overflowing with gratitude and love!”

Jodie Foster, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “True Detective: Night Country”

“This just feels like a love letter from above. It’s my very first Emmy nomination as an actor and it’s especially thrilling to share this joy with our Night Country team. We couldn’t love and trust one another more, after holding on for dear life through the snow, finding our way in the dark. Being part of the True Detective family with Issa López as our fearless leader is the gift that keeps on giving.”

Kristen Wiig, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, “Palm Royale” & Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series, “Saturday Night Live”

“What the… Still in shock over here! I’m so happy for everyone that worked so hard on Palm Royale and SNL! And for all my fellow nominees!! Everyone at Apple, Lorne Michaels and the casts, writers, and crews!!! I can’t believe this.”

Jessica Gunning, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Baby Reindeer”

“I mean, overwhelmed doesn’t really cover it… astonished might be more apt!

Thank you so much to the Television Academy for this incredible honour.

I am so proud to be part of Baby Reindeer and to see it get 11 Emmy nominations is incredible; to also be nominated, and alongside some of my favourite actresses, truly is a dream come true. I can’t quite believe it.”

Kristen Kish, Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program, “Top Chef”

“WOW… this is unreal and wonderfully surreal and I am so happy, excited and very proud of OUR collective show and everyone who works tirelessly to make Top Chef so successful! I’m celebrating all of us!”

Kaitlin Olson, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series, “Hacks”

“Whoa! What an honor to be a part of this incredibly special show…thank you to the Television Academy for the nomination for DJ! I’m so excited for my whole Hacks family for their incredible seventeen nominations! Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder…thank you for making every scene a dream. And as always, I’m forever grateful to Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky for creating this beautiful character for me to play. BRB, choosing my D’Jewelry for Emmy night.”

Jack Lowden, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series, “Slow Horses”

“My sincerest thanks to the Television Academy for your support of Slow Horses – to be nominated alongside such esteemed talent is a true honour. I am so proud to be a part of an immeasurably brilliant cast and crew on this show; to see it being deservedly recognised in other categories too is the icing on the cake. Thank you!”

Ron Nyswaner, Outstanding Writing In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Fellow Travelers”

“I’m honored to be included in this impressive group of writers/showrunners and grateful to my fellow executive producers, writers, directors, cast, designers, and crew for bringing what was on the page so brilliantly to life. And I’m thrilled the Academy has honored Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey who — with their enormous talent, commitment, and courage — created the epic and heartbreaking love story at the center of Fellow Travelers.”

Aja Naomi King, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Lessons in Chemistry”

“I am so deeply honored to be nominated for an Emmy. It is difficult to put language to the abundance of emotion I feel right now but foremost in my mind is my deep gratitude. Gratitude to the Television Academy, the incredible Lessons in Chemistry cast and crew that I had the privilege to work alongside, and to every person who ever told me to keep going. Thank you.”

Bao Nguyen, Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special & Outstanding Directing For A Documentary Or Nonfiction Program, “The Greatest Night in Pop”

“We are incredibly honored and genuinely humbled by the Emmy nominations for ‘The Greatest Night in Pop.’ This recognition belongs to our amazing team, whose artistry and hard work made this film a reality. We are deeply grateful to the audiences worldwide for their heartfelt support and enthusiasm since the film’s release. A special thank you to the artists behind ‘We Are the World,’ whose message of unity and hope continues to inspire us every day.”

Jean Smart, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, “Hacks”

“I couldn’t be happier and I am so incredibly proud of us! #EmmyNoms”

John Hoffman, Outstanding Comedy Series, “Only Murders In The Building”

“In order to pull this season off, it meant everyone — from the greatest actress ever to the greatest propmaster swaddling each one of our Pickwick Triplets — bringing the most of their love, talent and ensemble spirit. I watched it up close in amazement and today I’m out of my mind thrilled and grateful the Academy has seen them too, and honored so many of our cast and team of artists and collaborators in NY and LA that made our magical third season sing so unforgettably.”

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (Aggregate Films), Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and more, “Lessons In Chemistry”

“Jason and I speak for the entire Aggregate Films team in acknowledging our gratitude to the Academy for the 10 nominations for “Lessons in Chemistry.” Like the rest of the world, we devoured Bonnie Garmus’ book when it first came out, and instantly knew that we wanted to bring Elizabeth Zotti’s story to the screen. We are incredibly lucky to have partnered with Apple TV + and the amazing Brie Larsen and then with Lee Eisenberg and our exceptional cast, directors, writers, and phenomenal crew. A collaboration as special as this is worth celebrating. We are thrilled the Television Academy has recognized Brie, Aja, and Lewis with individual nominations for their enormous talent and deep passion for everything they brought to the show. We also thank our audience for embracing this show and watching the inimitable Elizabeth Zott speak to audiences worldwide.”

Michael Ellenberg, Outstanding Drama Series, “The Morning Show”

“On behalf of Media Res, I am thrilled and humbled that THE MORNING SHOW has received this recognition (and so many others today) alongside a group of exceptional drama series. Thank you to the Academy and Apple TV+, and our incredible partners in crime, Jennifer, Reese, Mimi and Charlotte, and our brilliant cast and crew who have brought this show to life for the past 3 seasons – it has been the most amazing creative journey working alongside them, one I could not be more excited to continue.”

Issa Lopez, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Or Movie, “True Detective: Night Country”

“I’m still pinching myself over this huge honor. All those nominations, for so many people I grew to love so much. We all made Night Country for fun, and from our belief that other voices deserve their share of the screen. It was amazing that HBO gave me the chance to take this big swing, and that alone was all the joy in the world. But then we got this incredible recognition. As an immigrant filmmaker, to have my first venture in the English language receive such appreciation is a dream (a wild one!) come true.”

Carlos Rosario, Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series, “Shōgun”

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this great honor.. I’m thrilled to be included in a category among such inspiring Costume Designers. This is my first nomination and I couldn’t think of a better project than “Shogun” to be nominated for. I share this with my crew, the hundreds of incredible artists in Vancouver and around the world who have supported me in creating thousands of costumes. The rich storytelling set in the Sengoku period, the uniqueness of the Japanese aesthetic and the complexity of all the characters have allowed me to design costumes I never thought possible. I’m so grateful to Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Mike Cotton, Sam Rees Jones, Toni Ireland & Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program and more, “The Traitors”

“We are thrilled and honored to be nominated by Faithful members of the Television Academy for this award. Making this murder mystery wouldn’t have been possible without the entire crew who work tirelessly to bring The Traitors world to life. We are beyond grateful to our castle’s king, Alan Cumming and the Season 2 cast. They absolutely killed it… and each other, in ways that not even we could imagine. In The Traitors, voting ends with a brutal banishment, thank you to the Academy for making this one end with a nomination instead.”

Nikki Glaser, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) & Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, “Someday You’ll Die”

“Thank you Television Academy for the recognition. I’m so honored to be nominated among some of the greats for an Emmy for Someday You’ll Die, especially since most of the material in this special is based on thoughts and feelings I once thought I would have to take to the grave. I’m so grateful for the support of HBO and my entire producing team who made my jokes feel more important than they ever have. Standup is usually such a solitary pursuit and for the first time with a comedy special in my career, I felt that this was a team effort. I have the coolest job and it keeps getting cooler.”

Fisher Stevens, Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series & Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program, “Beckham“

“Thank you Television Academy. It means so much to be recognized alongside such brilliant filmmakers. I love making documentaries, and making this documentary was particularly an incredible experience…

I want to thank David and Victoria for inviting me into their lives and showing the world how interesting, funny, loving, and dynamic they are. As a Liverpool fan, I never imagined I’d be directing a series on a Manchester United legend. But Beckham is more than a footballer, he is an icon and transcends the football world; he remains at the center of our celebrity culture. Finally, special shoutout and congrats to the dream team behind this series: Michael Harte, John Battsek, Billy Shepherd, Nicola Howson and all our amazing composers, mixers and camera crew. And to The Beckhams!”

Holland Taylor, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, “The Morning Show”

“Amazing news like a breath of cool air as I’m slogging through this blazing NYC heat to do my matinee of “N/A” — about a 17 block hustle. Lucky, lucky me!”

Rob McElhenney, Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program and more, “Welcome to Wrexham”

“6 Emmy nominations?! I am completely blown away and honored. Thank you to the Television Academy, FX, my Co-Chairman, the entire Welcome to Wrexham crew, and to the people of Wrexham… You are family. None of this is possible without all of you.

Cymru am byth!”

Brad Winderbaum, Best Animated Program, “X-Men ’97“

“I think I speak for the entire Marvel Animation and X-Men ’97 team when I say we are honored to be nominated for Outstanding Animated Program. Everyone involved with this series is a fan of the original X-Men: The Animated Series and working alongside the creative talent from that show to bring these iconic characters to a new audience was a dream come true.”

Greg Berlanti & Sarah Schechter (Berlanti Productions), Outstanding Television Movie, “Red, White & Royal Blue”

“We are so honored. We share this with Jen, Courtenay, Julie, Sue, Brianna and all the wonderful people at Amazon who have been so supportive. Casey McQuiston wrote a joyful, wonderful book that captured the imagination of readers everywhere. We were honored to be trusted to turn it into a film and are so grateful to Matthew Lopez and our cast and crew, especially Nick Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, for this wonderful ride. Bringing hope and love into the world always feels worthwhile and we are most grateful to the fans for loving this film.”

Lionel Richie, Outstanding Documentary Special and more, “The Greatest Night in Pop”

“I am still amazed by what we accomplished in 1985 and I’m even more amazed after receiving an Emmy nomination for “The Greatest Night In Pop.” It has been an absolute joy to be able to bring this moment in history to life alongside Netflix. A big thank you and congratulations to all of the artists and participants for making “We Are The World” happen, and thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing our documentary.”

Carrie Coon, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series, “The Gilded Age”

“Today is especially gratifying because The Gilded Age returned to production last week for a season three that exists only because so many people watch and love the show, and I want to thank our champions at HBO for giving us another round. Congratulations to our queen, Christine and the entire cast; to Sean Flannigan and our hair department; Kasia Walicka-Maimone and her team in Costumes; Bob Shaw, our production designer and previous champ; and especially our astonishing New York crew, almost all of whom have returned to us after 18 months dark. Bertha is created by the one and only Julian Fellowes and the indispensable Sonja Warfield, but she wouldn’t exist without Nicki Ledermann (make-up), Christine Harlan (hair) and Amber Augone (dresser). And of course, I thank the incomparable Morgan Spector, my dearest, most painfully handsome friend, true feminist, joyful scene partner, and the love of my fake TV life.

It’s also a special day because my parents and one of my brothers and his family are visiting, and they did not have His & Hers Emmy nominations on their Westchester vacation bingo cards. Tracy and I will celebrate with a bland dinner palatable to small children and an early bedtime.”

Jane Lynch, Outstanding Host for A Game Show, “Weakest Link”

“Turns out I’m not the Weakest Link! Honored to be nominated for Outstanding Host for A Game Show. I’m so grateful for my Weakest Link family and truly couldn’t be more appreciative for the Academy’s recognition.”

Steven Zaillian, Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie & Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, “Ripley”

“Thank you, Television Academy, for Ripley’s Emmy nominations. They are a wonderful recognition of everyone who worked on Ripley for so long and with such talent and dedication in every department. My congratulations to them all, and to Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning for their well-deserved nominations, along with my gratitude to the rest of the wonderful cast. We are all very honored and happy this morning.”

Marc Shaiman, Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, “Only Murders In The Building” & Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score), “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life”

“It’s a thrilling morning, to not only be nominated for “Only Murders in the Building” but also for my score for DEFENDING MY LIFE, the exquisite Rob Reiner directed documentary on Albert Brooks. My 35 year relationship with Rob has brought me an endless amount of joy, and to work again with Albert after our collaboration on his film MOTHER made this even more special. To work with legends like Steve Martin, Rob Reiner and Albert Brooks and then be doubly nominated makes it very hard for me to not be very happy today. But don’t worry, I’ll find something to complain about!”

Nava Mau, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Baby Reindeer”

“I am at a complete loss for words. This morning is such an emotional rollercoaster filled with tears of joy over this recognition of my work, and for my humanity as a trans Latina woman. Today is an affirmation of my existence and my journey as a working actor. It is a dream come true and I am so humbled and deeply grateful for this nomination. Most importantly, I am thankful to my peers for not only bestowing me with this nomination, but celebrating this groundbreaking moment for the Trans community at large.

I extend my endless gratitude and congratulations to Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, and my entire Baby Reindeer family. This has been the ride of a lifetime, and I am so deeply moved to be sharing this with all of you.

Mil gracias y mucho amor a mi familia en México y San Antonio!”

“I just started crying — I can’t believe it,” Mau also told The Wrap

Tom Goodman-Hill, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Baby Reindeer”

“I’m thrilled to be nominated for Baby Reindeer. Everyone involved in the series was performing to the highest level and I’m delighted that the whole show and my part in it has been recognised.”

Martin Phipps, Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score), “The Crown”

“The final season of The Crown is the culmination of 5 years of work for me on this brilliant & bold series. It has been such an honor to be part of it, and I am chuffed to bits to get this Emmy nomination.”

Alex Edelman, Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special, “Just For Us”

“Everyone in this category – including the Oscars – performed at the Cake Shop open mic on the Lower East Side in November of 2013, so I cannot believe that eleven years later we all get to be nominated together. I’ll never forget Jacq’s great french fry stuff and the Oscars’ really interesting material about George W. Bush. I’m so honored to be amongst them.

I owe thanks to the countless people who guided me through this process like a millipede through a minefield: my crew on Broadway, the producers of the show – which include fellow nominee and my unpaid therapist Mike Birbiglia – Alex Timbers, who directed a special I am so proud of and made every single moment of this process a joy, the brilliant editor Kelly Lyons, even though she cut out all of my scenes with The Rock (sad!). To HBO and MAX? I could not appreciate all the faith and support you put behind this more. And thanks for The Larry Sanders Show. It rules.

I also want to acknowledge my closest friend and longtime collaborator Adam Brace, who passed a few weeks before our show started on Broadway. He’d be thrilled and probably a little bit cider-drinking about this. I miss him every day and thought of him all morning.

Finally, I want to thank the audiences who came to see my show and who watched it on HBO. Whether you sat in a cramped room in a Greek Cultural Center in Australia, a room behind a pub in London, the Hudson Theater on Broadway or your living room couch in Boston, this wouldn’t have happened without you coming to watch and telling other people. It’s been a six year journey. And what a nice denouement. Can you believe it?”

Larry David, Outstanding Comedy Series, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“It warms my heart to see that misanthropy is finally being recognized as an art form.”

Julian Fellowes, Outstanding Drama Series, “Gilded Age”

“It is always an honour to be noticed by the Television Academy, and it is especially rewarding when a new show is selected. Six Emmy nominations for The Gilded Age is more than I could have dreamed of, and I am absolutely thrilled. They have provided a public recognition of the wonderful work of our cast and crew, all of them stars in my eyes, and I am so grateful for that.”

David Fleming, Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score), “Jim Henson: Idea Man”

“I’m very honored to be nominated for the score for Jim Henson: Idea Man. I couldn’t be happier to be part of such a lovingly made film. Congratulations to Ron Howard, Sierra Neal, Paul Crowder and the entire team at Imagine and Disney – it’s wonderful to see this film be recognized. Congratulations and thank you to Hans Zimmer and my fantastic music team – this is very special.”

Andrew Scott, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Ripley”

“I feel so lucky to have been asked to take part in bringing Tom Ripley to life in this new way. I worked with so many extraordinary people on this remarkable RIPLEY journey and I want to congratulate them and to thank our partners at Showtime and Netflix for their support. Being acknowledged alongside the extraordinary actors in this category makes this news all the more sweet. Grazie Mille!”

Laura Karpman, Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series or Special, “Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed”

“I am surprised, thrilled, and delighted that I received an Emmy nomination for the amazing documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed! Stephen Kijak our brilliant director let me do my thing, which is a thoughtful jazz score. In many ways, it was the precursor for American Fiction. This was the first time that I collaborated with the amazing musician Elena Pinderhughes and also playing on the soundtrack is the incredible Keyon Harrold.

For me, being able to express myself as a jazz musician and work on incredible queer content is a dream come true.”

Christopher Townsend, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or Movie, “Loki”

“Thrilled to be nominated for an Emmy for our visual effects on Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2. It was such an incredible experience working alongside so many talented people, in all departments. Congratulations and thanks go to everyone who was on the show.”

Ambre Wrigley, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, “Echo”

“I am so honored for this nomination and am beyond happy to share it with Kristina, Kizzie, Garnet and Amanda! Echo was an amazing once in a lifetime experience that can never be duplicated. I’m so grateful for Director Sydney Freeland’s trust in me and my talented crew, and Marvel producers belief in our capabilities to help bring this historical world to life. My experience and interactions with all of the Choctaw and Indigenous representatives from across the country will forever be a most special and unforgettable experience of my career. My children, husband and friends are so excited to celebrate this huge recognition with me and I can’t wait to see everyone in LA! I am incredibly honored to be nominated for best Costume Design for the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi series Echo. Congratulations to all the nominee’s in all the categories! What a wonderful summer surprise!”

Carlos Rosario, Outstanding Period Costumes For A Series, “Shōgun”

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this great honor.. I’m thrilled to be included in a category among such inspiring Costume Designers. This is my first nomination and I couldn’t think of a better project than “Shogun” to be nominated for. I share this with my crew, the hundreds of incredible artists in Vancouver and around the world who have supported me in creating thousands of costumes. The rich storytelling set in the Sengoku period, the uniqueness of the Japanese aesthetic and the complexity of all the characters have allowed me to design costumes I never thought possible. I’m so grateful to Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics, “Which Of The Pickwick Triplets Did It?”

“After getting to write for a legend like Steve Martin, for a production as joyous as Only Murders In The Building, it feels downright absurd–almost as absurd as our song about three triplet infants accused of murder–to receive this nomination for “Which Of The Pickwick Triplets Did It?” We’d like to thank John Hoffman and the entire team for inviting us to write this wacky little musical within their brilliant show, with extra thanks to Steve for such a glorious rendition of our song. Special mention too to Sidd, Bruce and Lauren from the Only Murders music department on their deserved nods. We look forward to getting the gang back together in September, and thank Steve, Marty, Selena, Meryl, Paul and the entire cast for the passion they poured into the music of Death Rattle Dazzle.”

Tom Hollander, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Feud Capote and the Swans”

“I am delighted and honoured to be nominated by the Academy for Feud with my dear colleagues and friends. FX assembled an astonishing creative team. From conception to script to casting to production to edit to launch. I was thrilled to be in it. Thrilled it moved people when they saw it. And will be forever grateful to Ryan Murphy for his vision, and for asking me to be part of it. Hope Treat is watching somewhere.”

Diane Lane, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie, “Feud Capote and the Swans”

“It is such a thrill to be nominated for an Emmy! Thanks to Ryan Murphy for inviting me to join the exceptional cast and experience known as Feud: Capote vs The Swans. Thank you to the voting members of the Academy and FX.”

Mary Lou Belli, Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series, “The Ms. Pat Show”

“I am once again honored to shine a light on BET and BET+ for all their wonderful programming. Congrats to cast and crew without whom this show would not be possible…and kudos to Ms Pat and Jordan E Cooper’s creative minds who dream up this groundbreaking show.”

Randy Zisk, Tony Shalhoub, Andy Breckman, David Hoberman and Lena Cordina (Producing Team), Outstanding Television Movie, “Mr.Monks Last Case: A Monk Movie”

“Wow! We can’t even pretend to be blasé about this. It’s truly an honor to be recognized by the Television Academy. It was a labor of love to bring Mr. Monk back after 14 years. We’re so grateful to Tony Shalhoub and our incredible featured cast for stepping back into their roles like no time had passed. Huge thanks to the entire Monk team who put everything into this movie and to Peacock and UCP’s support throughout.”

Creator Andy Breckman adds: “Please don’t tell Peacock or Universal, but I would’ve done this gig for free.”

Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series and more, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“What is happening! Thank you to the Television Academy! We really weren’t expecting this, but damn did we put in some work — it’s not every day you get to make something with a bunch of your best friends and it’s definitely not every day that it then receives love this way. We want to do a quick shout out to the people who deserve some recognition — Jen, Vernon, Kara, Carina, and the entire Amazon team for your unwavering support in making this our way, Michael Schaefer (the muscle), Yariv and New Regency, Anthony “I’ll never say no” Katagas (you’re the man), Kaitlin (the glue), Fam (the secret sauce), Hiro (the visionary), Christian (the heart), Carmen Cuba (queen), Doug, Karena, Amy, Christina, Steve, Carla, Adamma, Adanne, Yvonne, Julia, Schuyler, Kyle, Isaac, Kate and especially Greg, Dave, Gerry, Ruth, Madeline, Blair, Cody, Stephen Murphy, Pope and his amazing team, Nathan, Rob, Eric, Glen, Emile, all of our ridiculously talented guest stars, the rest of the tirelessly committed cast and crew, including and especially to all of the PAs and assistants.

And most importantly, thank you to Maya for your generosity and incomparable genius in being our Jane. We love you all!

Love, Francesca and Donald”

Mark Duplass, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series, “The Morning Show”

“I’ve been so fortunate to work alongside leads Jen and Reese, who have blazed such a powerful trail for actors on this show. It’s a gift to get to be a part of such a talented ensemble and waking up today to see not only 16 nominations, but 7 of them from the supporting cast alone was truly heartwarming. What an honor to share this category with my fellow cast members Jon Hamm and Billy Crudup. In particular, seeing the acknowledgement for gifted and hardworking actors like Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, and the legendary Holland Taylor is the most thrilling part of all of this. I want to thank all of our writers, directors, producers and of course Apple for making all of this possible”

Marcia Gay Harden, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series, “The Morning Show”

“So thrilled to join the fabulous Morning Show team celebrating the 2024 Emmy nominations! The only thing more fun than playing a badass reporter bent on exposing the truth – is to play it with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and particularly proud of all amazing woman involved and powering this show! Bravo Mimi, Bravo Apple. Bravo all.”

Abe Sylvia, Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming and more, “Palm Royale”

“We are overjoyed by the Television Academy’s recognition of PALM ROYALE in so many important categories. We are immensely grateful to our Apple TV+ family and honored to be included in such esteemed company with our fellow nominees.”

Kali Reis, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “True Detective: Night Country”

“Fuck yeah! I’m at a loss for words. Thank you to HBO for believing in this project and giving me the opportunity to be part of this amazing team. It has been the ultimate honor to work alongside the visionary Issa Lopez and legendary Jodie Foster. Being only my third acting role, I never would have thought I’d have the opportunity to kick down doors alongside such talented humans Lily Gladstone and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. As a proud Wampanoag-Cape Verdean two spirit woman of color, I am excited to see the progression of representation in this industry as we continue to tell our stories. Congratulations to all of the other nominees. Thank you to the Television Academy and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

Walton Goggins, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series, “Fallout”

“I’m so humbled and grateful to be included in this room of storytellers, in this category with these remarkable actors, in this stellar year of television. To be a part of “Fallout,” to play these two roles written by Geneva and Graham and to get to work with one of my heroes, Jonathan Nolan, means so much to me. You know who the most grateful man in the world is? ….ME!!! I can’t wait for September 15th!!!”

Thomas Newman, Outstanding Main Title Theme Music, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.”

“Writing a main title for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans was deeply rewarding. Urban chatter alongside spiritual decay written in ink with a poison pen. A unique challenge to say the least.. Grateful always to be noticed.”

Quinta Brunson, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary”

“BEYOND proud of Abbott’s 9 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series : ) thank you Television Academy]! And thank you to our fans, who we share this celebratory day with! Love ya’ll!”

Keith Sayer, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series, “Hacks”

“I am so grateful and excited to be nominated this year, and the best part is collaborating with Jean Smart, my friend of over 20 years. A dream makeup project.”

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series, “Hacks”

“I am so happy to be a part of the creative family of HACKS. I am humbled by this nomination…and so grateful to my entire costume team.”

Rory Cunningham, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series, “Hacks”

“Working with the talented costume team on “Hacks” has been a career highlight. On behalf of everyone at Bill Hargate Costumes, Inc., I would especially like to thank Costume Designer Kathleen Felix-Hager for having put our Custom Made Costume professionals on this Emmy ballot for the first time in Hollywood history, and MAX for recognizing the importance of our craft in all of their shows.”

Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and more, “Hacks”

“We are thrilled and honored by this morning’s 17 nominations. We feel so deeply lucky to get to make a comedy in a time where they are so hard to get made, so to have it and the people who make it recognized is incredibly gratifying. We want to thank our cast, crew, and writers, who put every ounce of themselves into making Hacks.”

Nina McNeely, Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming, “The Idol”

“I’m beyond honored and grateful for this nomination. Thank you to Sam, Abel, Lily and everyone involved for their trust and the opportunity to work on such a special project.”

Matthew Broderick, Guest Actor In A Comedy Series, “Only Murders In The Building.”

“I was lucky and delighted to have a very good part on an extremely terrific show. I got to work with some old friends and make some new ones, too. It’s very nice to get home from work with your face hurting from laughing. Thank you to everyone at Only Murders In The Building and especially to John Hoffman and my old dear friend Martin Short, you made me feel so welcome. Thanks to the Television Academy for this. I’m deeply honored and over the moon happy.”

Liza Colón-Zayas, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, “The Bear”

“Thank you, thank you thank you so much for all the love all the fans and viewers and the Television Academy is showing for The Bear. I did not expect this. This is why my video is so late I was looking crazy and then I pulled it together but — 23 Emmy nominations. Mind blowing, and just shoutout to all of my cast members who have also been recognized, you know Chris Storer … the entire crew, all the writers, to Chris Storer, Jeremy, Ayo, Olivia, Jamie, John, Bob, Will, Lionel, Ebon. All of you being recognized, I’m in awe. So Thank you for the love, the recognition and the support. And the Bronx, Bronx strong y’all — keep believing”

Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, Apple TV+

“It has been an immensely rewarding morning to witness so many talented artists recognized with Emmy nominations across such an extraordinary number of categories … Everyone at Apple is profoundly appreciative to the Television Academy and we send our congratulations to all of the nominees.”

& Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, Apple TV+

“We are so thankful to the Television Academy for honoring our storytellers with a record number of Emmy nominations today,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “The artistry of these creative teams and casts has deeply resonated with global audiences, and we couldn’t be happier for all of the nominees.”

Carol Burnett, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, “Palm Royale”

“I am beyond surprised and thrilled with this lovely nomination. It’s an honor to share this category with the other truly gifted actors, and to be recognized alongside Kristen and the series. Thank you to the entire Palm Royale team and everyone at Apple TV+ for their support.”

Jeff Probst, Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program & Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program, “Survivor”

“Sending a big thank you to the Academy members from the shores of Fiji for the Survivor Emmy nominations.”

John Hawke, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie & Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, “True Detective: Night Country”

“I’m excited the show has been so well received and I am proud to be recognized alongside my very talented friends both in front of and behind the camera. I’m equally thrilled to have the song I penned, ‘No Use’ also nominated. Really wonderful.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, “Only Murders In The Building”

“Being apart of the Only Murders family has been such a joy. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to be nominated for my first Emmy for a project that is so close to my heart. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for making it such a memorable experience. “

Millicent Shelton, Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, “Lessons In Chemistry”

“I’m truly surprised and honored to have been nominated for this amazing show that keeps giving back to me.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Chief Content Officer

“We’re incredibly proud of our creative partners and applaud their outstanding achievement. Today’s 107 nominations across 35 new and returning shows demonstrate our ongoing commitment to creating great entertainment with world-class talent and speaks to the variety and quality of our programming.”

Peggy Tachdjian, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series, “Only Murders In The Building”

“I’m thrilled to be nominated for this show that I love so much, and even happier that the other two editors on my team are nominated as well! It’s been an honor to work on this show and now to get to be celebrated for it is just the cherry on top.”

Michael Oliver, Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program, “Welcome To Wrexham”

“I am very honored and thrilled to be nominated for this award! On Welcome To Wrexham, we are family, and we did this together as a family! UP THE TOWN!!!”

Anže Rozman and Camilo Forero,

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special

(Original Dramatic Score), “Beckham”

“We feel so incredibly lucky & humbled to be part of this project. Much like in David Beckham’s life, great teamwork was paramount to the success of this documentary. So, we would like to thank the “Beckham” team: Director Fisher Stevens, Michael Harte, John Battsek & Netflix, as well as our Bleeding Fingers Music family: Russell Emanuel, Greg Rappaport & Chris Brocato”

Jacob Shea and Sara Barone, Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score),”Planet Earth III”

“We are completely taken by surprise and deeply honored to have been given this nomination“

Payton Koch, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series. “Only Murders In The Building”

“Wow!!! Hard to sum up all the feelings… I’m so grateful to be a part of the Only Murders family and to be recognized with an Emmy nomination makes the work feel even better. Forever grateful to our show runner John Hoffman for the gift that keeps on giving that is this show. Thank you so so much!”

Shelly Westerman, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series, “Only Murders In The Building”

“Our show is pure joy, on every level. So thrilled for all our nominees.”

Inbal B. Lessner, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program, “Escaping Twin Flames”

“The ‘Escaping Twin Flames’ editing team is honored to be recognized by our TV Academy peers. We hope the nomination helps urge the authorities to put a stop to the ongoing abuse perpetrated by “Twin Flames Universe” and the “Church of Union.””

Matthew D. Miller, Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program, “Rupauls Drag Race: Untucked!”

“I’m very honored to receive my 2nd nomination for Outstanding Picture Editing for RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! I’m so proud of the whole team on this series, and of course, all of the amazing queens who make this show possible! Your artform is forever inspiring.”

Kevin Yuille, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, “Loki”

“Congratulations to everyone on Team Loki for the nomination! I’d like to thank Christopher Townsend, Sandra Balej, and Alison Paul for including me in this wonderfully creative and enjoyable project. What a remarkable experience. I’d also like to thank everyone at FuseFX, including Lindsey Kaiser and Johnny Fisk, who put their confidence in me, producer Kevin Hollon, compositing supervisor Jeremy Renteria, CG supervisor Michael Capton, FX supervisor Tyler Britton, VFX coordinator Courtney Shumway, and the rest of the talented team of artists at Fuse. I am so proud of the work!”

Gary Oldman, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series, “Slow Horses”

“I am proud to be part of a team that today received 9 Emmy Award nominations, including one for myself. Our entire Slow Horses family try every day to make a quality show, and while we are doing it, we never think of prizes—which makes it so very gratifying to see the work recognized in so many areas. Our cast, director, writer, composer and each department and creative area lavish such careful talent and attentiveness, that is it amazing to see it all come together and to have the response we have had. As for me, I have always loved the quality of things you can see on television, and yes, the cliché’s are true, I am humbled to be added to the impressive list of others nominated today and in past years.”