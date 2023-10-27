How to Watch ‘Fellow Travelers’: When Are New Episodes Streaming?

The LGBTQ drama stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer in "Fellow Travelers"
Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer in "Fellow Travelers" (Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/Showtime)

Actors Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey star as lovers whose tumultuous, largely secret relationship spans three decades in the Showtime series “Fellow Travelers,” which premieres this weekend.

The series is from “Philadelphia” scripter and “Homeland” producer Ron Nyswaner. It’s based on the 2007 book by Thomas Mallon and places the fictitious characters in actual historic events, including the McCarthy hearings, the Vietnam protests and the AIDs crisis.

Read Next
'Fellow Travelers' Trailer: Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey Have an Illicit Affair (Video)

Here’s how to watch the series, which debuts early on Paramount+ before hitting Showtime.

Is “Fellow Travelers” streaming or on TV?

Both! The show debuts early on Paramount+ for streaming before it airs on Showtime.

How many episodes are in “Fellow Travelers”?

There are eight episodes.

What’s the episode release schedule?

The first episode, “You’re Wonderful,” debuts on Paramount+ on Oct. 27 and on Showtime on Oct. 29 at 9 pm. ET/PT.  Subsequent episodes are released each week on the same schedule: Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will also premiere on Paramount+ on Oct. 27 in Canada and on Oct. 28 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Who is in the “Fellow Travelers” cast?

The series stars Matt Bomer as Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller, a powerful but closeted fixer in 1950s Washington D.C. who begins the most serious relationship of his life with idealistic Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey) in the midst of the McCarthy hearings.

Allison Williams plays Lucy Smith, the daughter of Senator Wesley Smith (Linus Roach), who marries Hawk and Mike Taylor of “Beau is Afraid” plays her brother Leonard. Jelani Alladin plays Black queer newspaper reporter Marcus Hooks, who has a complicated relationship with with drag queen Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts).

Chris Bauer plays the infamous real-life Senator Joseph McCarthy, Will Brill plays his ruthless lawyer Roy Cohn, and Matt Zisser plays their associate David Schine who became the focus of the Army-McCarthy hearings. Ben Sanders of “Murdoch Mysteries” plays Robert F. Kennedy.

Learn more about the “Fellow Travelers” cast here.

fellow-travelers-matt-bomer-jonathan-bailey-showtime
Read Next
‘Fellow Travelers’ Review: Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey Lead a Brilliant Mix of Sex, Politics and Manipulation

Lawrence Yee

Lawrence Yee has been deputy editor at TheWrap since 2019. He was previously editor in chief at FANDOM and deputy editor at Variety. His areas of expertise include genre (sci-fi/fantasy), and unscripted/reality TV (Bravo, Netflix, Drag Race).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.