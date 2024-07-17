‘Baby Reindeer’ Star Nava Mau Talks Historic Emmy Nom: ‘You Can’t Keep Us Down’

As “Baby Reindeer” breakout star Nava Mau makes history with her first Emmy nomination, she hopes the recognition opens doors for other trans actors.

“What trans people have shown throughout history is that you can’t keep us down,” Mau told TheWrap. “You can underestimate the power of trans people, but we will prove you wrong every time. I’m so inspired by trans people for our resilience, our inspiration and our unique perspective that … allows for great empathy.”

Mau, who starred as Teri opposite Richard Gadd’s Donny in the Netflix series, became the first trans Latina actress to earn an Emmy nomination in the supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category.

After learning the news on Wednesday morning, Mau admits she was “speechless,” saying “I just started crying — I can’t believe it.”

For Mau, Teri represented a type of trans character she had never seen on screen before as a witty and unapologetic heroine that Mau felt fit right into “Baby Reindeer’s” discussion of “intense and complicated topics.”

“The reality of life for so many trans people is that we are contending with the themes on the show all the time,” she said. “I think it was true to life for the story to have a trans character be such an integral part of it.”

Below, Mau reflects on Teri’s “empowering” happy ending and reveals why she think Gadd’s “courageous” writing and performance captured viewers’ attention and made a lasting impact.

TheWrap: What parts of Teri did you identify with? What made you excited to dig into this role?

All of it! I remember being so impressed by how witty Terry was, and I felt like the chemistry between her and Donny was so palpable. I could just feel the electricity coming off the page and that’s really exciting as an actor to try build off of that charge and see where it takes you. It felt like such a great jumping off point.

How have you seen the trans community responding to this role?

I have gotten messages and heard from people in person that seeing Teri has meant so much to them because she is unapologetic in her power. She is lovable and loved, and she is a very multi-dimensional character, which I think is not how trans people have typically been depicted on on TV.

Lots of trans stories on screen some sort of tragic element, and in the show Teri is one of the least tragic characters. What does that mean to you?

There’s something that we can all hold on to from from the show, which is that Teri got her happy ending. She took the risk of falling in love and lord did she fall, but she got right back up. I think that’s very empowering for anybody who maybe needs to to see that they can do that too.

“Baby Reindeer” not only became a sensation several months ago but also swept Emmy nominations. What was it about the show that you think grabbed the attention of viewers and made a lasting impact?

We, in so many parts of the world, have lived in a culture of silence and shame. So many of us have been made to feel like we need to keep quiet about our trauma and our pain. I think the show and Richard’s writing is so courageous because it smashes through those walls of silence. I think sometimes we need to see someone else do what we would like to do in order to believe that we actually can do it too.

How has the show personally inspired you? What did you take away from the show?

I don’t think I realized how meaningful it would be for me to work with another survivor as an actor. I worked with survivors as a counselor, and of course, I know the power of that healing work, [but] I don’t know that it had occurred to me that I could relate to somebody in that way, through acting too. It’s a gift that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

What’s next for you after “Baby Reindeer?”

I can’t tell you, but I’m open to whatever may come. My short film that I directed and starred in is on the festival circuit right now, so I’m gonna be going around the country and maybe around the world with it for the next two years. I’m excited for people to see that. It’s called “All the Words But the One” and it was created all in the same cycle as when I was filming “Baby Reindeer,” so it kind of lives in the same part of my heart.