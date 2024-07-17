‘Frasier’ Season 2 Will See Kelsey Grammer Return to KACL

Kelsey Grammer’s Dr. Frasier Crane will return to KACL this fall in Season 2 of the Paramount+ revival, “Frasier.”

An upcoming episode will feature guest appearances from many of the original NBC sitcom’s cast members — including Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent Bebe Glazer.

The news comes the same day as the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, with “Frasier” Season 1 earning three: Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series.

Paramount+’s “Frasier” follows the former radio host and psychologist in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and — with hope — finally fulfill an old dream or two.

The sophomore season will premiere its first two episodes on Sept. 19, with new episodes dropping every Thursday on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, with availability in additional international markets to be announced at a later date.

In addition to Grammer, the reboot series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy-turned-university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

Peri Gilpin will also return as a recurring guest star in Season 2 as Frasier’s friend and former KACL producer, Roz Doyle. Other previously announced guest stars include Rachel Bloom, Yvette Nicole Brown, Greer Grammer, Patricia Heaton and Amy Sedaris.

“Frasier” is executive produced by Grammer, writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life in Pieces”), Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series, which is filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. Legendary director James Burrows returns to direct two episodes. The show is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

Season 1 of “Frasier” is available to stream on Paramount+, while Season 2 premieres Sept. 19.