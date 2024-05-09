Peri Gilpin to Return in ‘Frasier’ Season 2 as Recurring Guest Star

Peri Gilpin will return as a recurring guest star for the second season of the Paramount+ revival of “Frasier,” which has officially begun filming.

The series, which is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions, follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and – with hope – finally fulfill an old dream or two.

Gilpin, who portrayed Frasier’s friend and former KACL producer Roz Doyle in the original NBC series, appeared during the finale of the Paramount+ revival’s first season.

“I was really thrilled with what they wrote and what they had us do,” she told TheWrap in an interview when the episode first aired. “It made sense. It was easy to get into and it sort of built in the idea that [Frasier and Roz] hadn’t seen each other for a while and that they were really getting reacquainted but definitely keep in touch.”

Gilpin also emphasized that there’s a “real freshness” to the show in comparison to the original.

“It’s very different from the last one, but then there’s things that feel really familiar. It’s like comfort food hearing Frasier’s voice and they have a lot of great references to John [Mahoney], who I miss a lot,” Gilpin said. “It just feels like a different chapter, but it still has a lot of the same resonance of the last one.”

She added that it’s a “cool perspective” to focus on the relationship between Frasier and Freddy and see Niles and Daphne’s son David, while adding that she’d love to have Roz’s daughter Alice appear on the show in potential future seasons.

In addition to Grammer, the revival stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy-turned-university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier’s nephew.

The sophomore season returns to Paramount Studios in Los Angeles to film in front of a live studio audience. In addition to Gilpin, James Burrows will return to direct two episodes of the new season.

The “Frasier” revival is written by Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life in Pieces”), who executive produces with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

Season 1 of the “Frasier” revival is available to stream on Paramount+.