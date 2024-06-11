Dan Butler, Edward Hibbert Join ‘Frasier’ Season 2 as Guest Stars

Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe and Gil Chesterton are returning to the world of “Frasier,” with Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert set to reprise their roles as guest stars in Season 2 of the Paramount+ revival.

Butler, who portrayed the Gonzo Sports Show host in seven seasons of the original NBC sitcom, has also appeared on TV in “The Mist,” “Prayers for Bobby,” “Hey, Arnold,” “From the Earth to the Moon,” and “Roseanne,” among others.

Hibbert, who portrayed the flamboyant, over-refined food critic who hosted Restaurant Beat on KACL in 29 episodes across the entire series, also appeared on TV in “Grace and Frankie,” “Search Party,” “Two Broke Girls,” “Blue Bloods,” “Hot In Cleveland,” “Smash,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

“Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert have made an indelible contribution to television, and I am overjoyed to welcome them back to FRASIER and for the opportunity to work together once again,” Kelsey Grammer said in a statement.

Butler is repped by CESD and David Williams Management, while Hibbert is represented by Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.

Butler and Hibbert join Peri Gilpin, who returns from the original series as a recurring guest star in Season 2 as Roz Doyle, Frasier’s friend and former KACL producer. Gilpin previously appeared in the finale of Season 1 of the Paramount+ series.

Also joining the sophomore seasons as a guest star is Patricia Heaton, who will portray as Holly, a Boston native who tends bar at upscale restaurants and events, as well as Yvette Nicole Brown, Amy Sedaris and Greer Grammer.

In addition to Grammer, the main cast includes Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy-turned-university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier’s nephew.

“Frasier” follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and – with hope – finally fulfill an old dream or two. Season 2 is currently in production, filming front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The series comes from writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life in Pieces”), who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. Legendary director James Burrows returned to direct two episodes in the upcoming season.

“Frasier” is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.