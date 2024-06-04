Patricia Heaton will reunite with Kelsey Grammer as a guest star in Season 2 of Paramount+’s “Frasier.” The “Everybody Loves Raymond” star will play Holly, a Boston native who tends bar at upscale restaurants and events.

The character is described as “down-to-earth, unpretentious, and openly mocking of overly-intellectual types” and “extraordinarily comfortable with both who and where she is in life — a quality that the always-climbing, always-reaching Frasier finds as alien as he does attractive.”

Heaton and Grammer previously starred together in the 2007 Fox multi-camera comedy “Back to You.” Grammer also guest starred on the Heaton-led CBS series “Carol’s Second Act.”

Heaton is best known for portraying Debra Barone in “Everybody Loves Raymond,” which ran for nine seasons and garnered her seven consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations and two wins for Best Actress in a Comedy and five SAG award nominations and a win for Ensemble in a Comedy. She followed that up with another nine-year run on the ABC comedy “The Middle.”

Most recently, Heaton finished filming a supporting role alongside Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox in the Amazon MGM Studios film “Mever” and has completed “Unbreakable Boy” with Zachary Levi and “The Ritual” with Al Pacino. She also starred alongside Brian Cox in the indie feature “Mending the Line” and in Sony’s faith-based comedy “Moms’ Night Out.”

Her additional credits include Hallmark Hall of Fame’s “Front of the Class,” the TNT/Neil Simon production of “The Goodbye Girl,” Sony’s animated “The Star,” ABC’s “The Path to 9/11” and feature films including “Memoirs of an Invisible Man,” “Beethoven,” “New Age” and “Space Jam.”

Paramount+’s “Frasier,” which is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions, follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and — with hope — finally fulfill an old dream or two.

In addition to Grammer, the series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy-turned-university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier’s nephew. Peri Gilpin, who portrayed Frasier’s friend and former KACL producer Roz Doyle, also appeared in Season 1 and will return as a recurring guest star in Season 2.

The sophomore season returns to Paramount Studios in Los Angeles to film in front of a live studio audience. In addition to Gilpin, James Burrows will return to direct two episodes of the new season.

The “Frasier” revival is written by Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life in Pieces”), who executive produces with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

