In the first official trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming crime drama series, “Cross,” Aldis Hodge searches for answers as he tracks down the culprit behind a tragic murder case.

“You can call me, Detective Alex Cross,” Hodge says to introduce himself in the trailer. Hodge plays Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist with a knack for knowing what killers are thinking. The “Leverage” and “Black Adam” star, who leads the cast of Amazon’s adaptation, also serves as a producer on the series.

Check out the trailer below:

As the trailer shows, in the midst of juggling his personal life following the loss of his wife, Alex is up against his first case: a masked murderer who takes his time torturing his prey before ending their life.

The series was already renewed for a second season ahead of its Season 1 debut.

“Cross” was created by showrunner and writer Ben Watkins. The show is based on characters from James Patterson’s “Alex Cross” novels. “Cross” also stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford and Ryan Eggold.

Watkins serves as showrunner and executive produces the series via his Blue Monday Productions banner. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with Patterson, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost are executive producing for Skydance Television.

“Cross” — produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television — lands on Prime Video this November.

Check out the first look photos below:

