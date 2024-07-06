Aldis Hodge-Led ‘Cross’ Sets Premiere Date at Prime Video

The upcoming Aldis Hodge-led crime thriller series “Cross” is slated to drop on Prime Video on Nov. 14.

The project, based on characters from James Patterson’s bestselling Alex Cross book series, has already been greenlit for a second season. It follows a detective and forensic psychologist who digs into the psyches of killers and their victims to identify and capture the murderers.

In addition to Hodge, who also serves as a producer, the series stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford and Ryan Eggold.

The Alex Cross character was first portrayed by Morgan Freeman in two films – 1997’s “Kiss the Girls” and 2001’s “Along Came a Spider.”

The film series was given a reboot in 2012 with “Alex Cross,” this time installing Tyler Perry as the title character. Patterson introduced the character in the 1993 novel “Along Came a Spider,” with the nursery rhyme titles continuing for another 10 novels.

“Cross” joins other Prime Video series based on beloved book franchises. Those include “Reacher,” based on the Lee Child novels, and “Jack Ryan,” based on the Tom Clancy novels. The latter concluded its run last year, though a spin-off is in the works.

“Cross” — which comes from Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television — is created and executive produced by showrunner Ben Watkins through his Blue Monday Productions banner. Other executive producers include Patterson, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.