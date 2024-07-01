Prime Video Sets University of Idaho Murders Docuseries From Skydance, Story Syndicate

Prime Video will explore the November 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students and the subsequent investigation, arrest, and trial of suspect Bryan Kohberger in a new docuseries ordered at the streamer.

The project, which is produced by Skydance Television and Story Syndicate, will be co-directed by Liz Garbus (“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” “Yellowjackets”) and Matthew Galkin (“Murder in the Bayou,” “Kevorkian”).

The docuseries will be shot in conjunction with the investigation and research of bestselling author James Patterson and award-winning investigative journalist Vicky Ward for their upcoming nonfiction title based on the murders. Additionally, a scripted series about the murders is in development at Amazon MGM Studios with Garbus attached to direct the first episode.

The docuseries has full and exclusive support from the family of victim Ethan Chapin and Maddie Mogen’s mother and stepfather, who are participating exclusively in documentary interviews for the first time.

“We are honored that the Chapin and Laramie families have decided to exclusively collaborate with us to shine a light on the personal stories of Ethan and Madison, as well as Xana and Kaylee,” said directors Liz Garbus and Matthew Galkin. “Our unparalleled access to the families and closest friends will allow us to paint intimate and authentic portraits of all four victims and their lives at the University of Idaho, which were so tragically cut short.”

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell will executive produce for Skydance Television, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, and Kate Barry will executive produce for Story Syndicate with Matthew Galkin executive producing for Fairhaven.

“The events that transpired in Moscow, Idaho shocked the world and left many unanswered questions,” Skydance Television president Matt Thunell added. “With Liz Garbus and James Patterson at the helm, and with the involvement of the Chapin and Laramie families, we will shed new light on these horrific murders and honor the four innocent lives that were taken too soon.”

Both the docuseries and the scripted series come under Skydance’s exclusive first look deal with Patterson to develop a slate of premium series based on his top-selling book series, including “Women’s Murder Club,” “Michael Bennett,” “Private,” the first book in the “Jane Smith” series, “12 Months to Live,” and “Holmes, Marple and Poe.”

Additionally, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television produce the upcoming series “Cross,” starring Aldis Hodge and based on the best-selling “Alex Cross” novels from Patterson.

The docuseries marks Skydance Television’s sixth project with Prime Video, following “Reacher,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” the upcoming “Cross,” recently announced “The Runarounds” and an action-adventure series starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham. Skydance Television’s current slate also includes “Foundation,” “The Big Door Prize,” and “FUBAR,” along with the upcoming series “Neuromancer” and an untitled comedy starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

This also marks Story Syndicate’s third project with Prime Video following “All In: The Fight for Democracy” and “Mayor Pete.”